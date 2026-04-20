Arsenal Players Wear Black Armbands to Honor Former Goalkeeper Alex Manninger A quiet tribute took center stage as Arsenal players honored a late teammate during a high-stakes match. By Darrell Marrow Published April 20 2026, 1:46 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Arsenal

To honor one of the team's greats, Alex Manninger, Arsenal FC players wore black armbands during a recent match. According to Reuters, Alex was a former Arsenal and Austria goalkeeper who played for the Gunners during Arsene Wenger’s early years and helped the club win the 1997-98 Premier League and FA Cup double.

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He earned 33 caps for Austria and later played for clubs including Juventus, Fiorentina, and Liverpool. The club has never forgotten his impact. In tribute, players wore black armbands while the league and former clubs shared messages honoring his legacy.

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Why are Arsenal players wearing black armbands?

Arsenal players wore black armbands in their April 19 match against Manchester City to honor Alex, who died on April 16 at age 48. The club said it was devastated by the news, and the tribute came during one of Arsenal’s biggest matches of the season.

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“Everyone at Arsenal Football Club was devastated to hear about the death of Alex Manninger, our former goalkeeper, aged 48,” the statement read. “[Alex] settled quickly into life at Highbury and was an instant hit with teammates and club staff. Warm-hearted, respectful, and eager to embrace his opportunity in north London, he loved being part of Arsenal Football Club, learning our history and traditions, and embracing our values.”

Alex died on April 16 in a traffic accident in Austria. According to Reuters, he was driving alone near Salzburg when his car reached a railway crossing. At that moment, a local train struck his vehicle. The train hit the car and dragged it along the tracks, which caused severe damage.

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Emergency responders arrived quickly and pulled him from the car. They began CPR and used advanced resuscitation efforts, including a defibrillator. They could not revive him, and officials pronounced him dead at the scene. Authorities confirmed that the train driver and passengers were not injured.

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What is the Premier League?

The Premier League is England’s top men’s professional division, made up of 20 clubs, and the table is decided first by points, then goal difference, and other tiebreakers if needed. Right now, the title fight is mainly between Arsenal and Manchester City, per the league. Arsenal sit first on 70 points from 33 matches, while City are on 67 points from 32 matches with a game in hand. Behind them, Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Liverpool are leading the race for Champions League places rather than the title itself.