"One of the Worst Days of My Life" — What Happened to Real Madrid's Rodrygo? Rodrygo called the moment "one of the worst days of [his] life" after confirming the injury that will end his season.

For fans of Real Madrid and the Brazil national football team, the news surrounding Rodrygo came as a devastating blow. After all, the winger has become one of the most recognizable young attackers in world football, known for his speed, creativity, and big moments on the pitch. On Instagram, fans referred to him as being “in the prime” of his career.

So, learning he was out for the rest of the 2026 Season was heartbreaking. Naturally, many asked the same question: What happened to Rodrygo? Sadly, he suffered a serious injury that would keep him away from the game for a while. Keep reading for the details on what happened and how he feels about it.

What happened to Rodrygo? The Real Madrid winger suffered a torn ACL and meniscus.

Rodrygo suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and a rupture of the lateral meniscus in his right knee during a La Liga match against Getafe CF, per ESPN. The injury occurred after he entered the match as a substitute. He continued to play for an additional half an hour and finished the match after being injured.

Tests conducted by Real Madrid’s medical staff confirmed the diagnosis shortly after the match. According to ESPN, Real Madrid issued an official statement explaining that the Brazilian forward had sustained significant ligament damage in his right knee. Footage from the match shared via Instagram shows the moment many believe the injury happened. Around the 66th minute, Rodrygo attempted to challenge Getafe player Adrian Liso near the touchline. The ball went out of play as Rodrygo went down during the sequence.

What surprised many viewers is that Rodrygo continued playing afterward and finished the match despite the apparent injury. Some fans later speculated that the damage may have worsened as he remained on the field. The injury is expected to keep Rodrygo out for the remainder of Real Madrid’s season, and sources close to the player have suggested his recovery could take several months, depending on rehabilitation progress.

Rodrygo called the injury “one of the worst days of [his] life.”

After the diagnosis became public, Rodrygo shared a message with fans on Instagram that revealed just how difficult the moment was for him. “One of the worst days of my life,” he penned “I’ve always been afraid of this injury. Maybe life has been a little cruel to me lately … I don’t know if I deserve it, but what can I complain about?”

In the same message, Rodrygo confirmed the injury would keep him off the pitch for a long stretch. “I’m out for the rest of the season with my club and out of the World Cup with my country,” he explained, calling the tournament a dream that meant a great deal to him.

The news sparked an outpouring of support across the soccer world. Fellow Brazilian star Neymar, who previously experienced a similar knee injury, shared a message encouraging Rodrygo to stay strong during the recovery process. “My number 10, my boy,” Neymar wrote. “Take care of your head. Now is the time to put everyone you love around you.”

Before the injury, Rodrygo had appeared in 27 matches for Real Madrid across competitions this season, scoring three goals and contributing six assists. His absence will be a notable blow for the club as well as Brazil’s national team plans.

