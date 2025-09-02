Dele Alli Lost His Contract and Soccer Fans Are Asking What Happened Dele's 18-month contract with Como was recently terminated. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 2 2025, 5:45 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @dele

Soccer fans are asking what happened to Dele Alli after learning that his contract with the Italian professional football club Como was terminated. The former midfielder for England is now a free agent due to his contract being mutually terminated, per ESPN.

Article continues below advertisement

The soccer star — whose full name is Bamidele Jermaine Alli — was transferred to Como back in January of 2025 and given an 18-month contract.

Source: Instagram / @dele

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Dele Alli?

News of Dele losing his contract with Como was revealed on Sept. 1, 2025. The announcement was made after his name was omitted from Como manager Cesc Fabregas's plans for the 2025-26 soccer season, per the BBC. The footballer reportedly only played for the team for one match as a substitute.

"Como 1907 and Dele Alli have agreed to a mutual termination of his contract. Dele is keen to secure regular playing opportunities and, as he was not part of the club's immediate plans, both parties felt it was the right decision to part ways ahead of the transfer window closing," read the announcement. "The club thanks Dele for his time at Como and wishes him the very best for the future."

Article continues below advertisement

Dele was getting his soccer career back on track after being laid off because of a groin injury that required surgery, per The Guardian. The soccer star has also struggled with mental health and addiction in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

During an interview with The Overlap in 2023, the footballer revealed that he'd been molested as a child. "I want to help other people to know that they're not alone in the feelings they've got and that you can talk to people; it doesn't make you weak to get help, to be vulnerable. There's a lot of strength in that. So, to come out and to share my story, I'm happy to do it," he said, adding that he self-medicated with alcohol and sleeping pills to deal with the trauma and later went to rehab.

Article continues below advertisement

"I mean, I didn't realise I was doing it for that purpose, whether it be drinking or whatever," he continued. "The things a lot of people do — but if you abuse it and use it in the wrong way, and you're not actually doing it for the pleasure, you're doing it to try and chase something or hide from something, it can obviously damage you a lot."