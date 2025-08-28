Tennis Champion Taylor Townsend Said Her Son Adyn, Inspires Her To Slam Her Goals "I feel like I'm much stronger now after having him than I was before." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 28 2025, 3:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tay_taytownsend

Tennis pro Taylor Townsend is a class act, no matter what her haters say. The Wimbledon champion dominates on the court, achieving most of her impressive accolades in her teens and early twenties.

In addition to being an unstoppable force on the court, Taylor is tackling her role as a mom with the same tenacity. Here's everything you need to know about her son and how she balances motherhood with her career.

Taylor Townsend gave birth to her son, Adyn Aubrey Johnson, in 2021.

While tennis is one of her greatest loves, nothing and no one compares to Taylor's son, Adyn "AJ" Aubrey Johnson. She became a mom in March 2021 and announced Adyn's birth to the world via her Instagram account. "I guess I made y'all wait long enough!!" Taylor captioned the post of her holding her baby boy. "I can't put into words how happy I am to introduce the love of my life!! He is perfect!"

Although the sports industry is known for being challenging for pregnant women to navigate, Taylor never shied away from celebrating her pregnancy out loud. In October 2021, she beamed with excitement for her baby's arrival in a since-deleted post shared on her Instagram. According to the post, which was obtained by People, Taylor was ready to show the world that she was going to achieve being a stellar mom and athlete, no matter what any of her critics said.

"BIG ANNOUNCEMENT," her post read. "Life has a funny way of putting you exactly where you are supposed to be. I'm so excited to embark on the journey of motherhood!!" "My entire life, my entire career, I've heard you can't, you won't, and I've used it as a reason to fight hard and as motivation to keep playing," Taylor continued in another social media video. "I'm sure this won't be any different, so I'll have to prove them wrong again."

Taylor Townsend doesn't discuss her baby's father.

Since Adyn was born, Taylor hasn't shielded him from the spotlight. The athlete's son is often her plus-one for all of her games and major events, as seen on her Instagram. However, most of Taylor's fans are unaware of Adyn's father, aka her baby daddy. The topic is something the mostly private champ doesn't discuss, and there aren't any public photos of him.

Is Taylor Townsend married?

Taylor doesn't seem to be married or in a committed relationship. However, due to her desire to keep her private life private, it's likely we wouldn't know if she was off the market.

What we do know is Taylor is doing her best to ensure her son wants for nothing and knows he's why she hustles as hard as she does. She told Newsweek in a March 2025 interview that becoming pregnant with Adyn gave her a "huge perspective shift" she continues implementing as he's gotten older, stating she went from "tennis being my life to now something else being my life and bigger than that."