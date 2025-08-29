The Brother of Billie Jean King Is Dead at 76 — What Happened to Randy Mofffit? Randy Moffitt was a Wall of Famer. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 29 2025, 6:22 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Billie Jean King

When it comes to sporty siblings, a few stellar players come to mind. From Venus and Serena Williams, to Travis and Jason Kelce, back up to Peyton and Eli Manning, we've learned just how strong DNA can be. In some cases, two athletic family members have given it their best in two different sports.

Tennis star and glass ceiling breaker Billie Jean King is related to one of baseball's most respected players. Her younger brother, Randy Moffitt, was a pitcher whose time with the San Francisco Giants earned him a spot on their Wall of Fame. Their parents must have been extremely proud. Sadly, Randy passed away at the age of 76 in August 2025. What happened? Here's what we know.

What happened to Billie Jean King's brother, Randy Moffitt?

According to the Associated Press, Randy died in his home in Long Beach, Calif. following an extended illness. A representative for his family confirmed the news to the outlet. During the 1970 amateur draft, Randy was drafted by the Giants in the first round. He was called up to the big club in 1972 and pitched his first game on June 11.

Randy spent 10 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, which was marred by a health issue during his eighth season. The pitcher contracted Cryptosporidia enteritis, which resulted in frequent vomiting. By the end of the season, Randy had lost 25 pounds. Doctors had no idea what was wrong with Randy and even suggested it was a mental issue. It wasn't until he got a colonoscopy in 1980 that doctors found a bleeding ulcer. He was properly diagnosed following a biopsy, per Sports Illustrated.

Because his illness robbed Randy of his ability to play, the Giants released him in August 1981. He told Sports Illustrated he was grateful that it wasn't cancer, but he wasn't happy about the fact that it could take up to two years until he was back to his old self. In the spring of 1982, Randy was at about a 90 percent when the Houston Astros picked him up for their farm club. He performed well enough to get called up to the Toronto Blue Jays. "It's nice having him back," said his wife, Pam.

Billie Jean King loved her brother.

Although Billie Jean hasn't said anything publicly about her brother's death, she would often post about him on Facebook. On April 10, 2025, she celebrated National Siblings Day with a picture of the two of them from when they were kids. "My brother Randy Moffitt and I are alike in so many ways," she wrote. "We were both competitive kids, right from the start." She concluded the post with the words, "Love you, brother."