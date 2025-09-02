Tennis Pro Karolína Muchová Admits That Her Ex-Boyfriend's Presence at U.S. Open "Startled" Her "He sometimes shows up at places where he shouldn't be." By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 2 2025, 1:56 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@karolinamuchova

Czech tennis pro Karolína Muchová revealed to reporters after one of her U.S. Open matches in August 2025 that she was left "startled" when an ex-boyfriend showed up in the crowd. According to The Athletic in The New York Times, Karolína admitted that seeing her ex surprised her and distracted her momentarily during her match.

Now, what many want to know is who Karolína Muchová's ex-boyfriend is. When she spoke to reporters, per The Athletic, she said, "He sometimes shows up at places where he shouldn't be. That startled me a bit. I told him to leave, he didn't, but later he did go. It was hard to focus in that moment." Although audience members noted Karolína's tear-streaked face in the moment during her match, she finished rather than leaving the court.

Karolína Muchová hasn't filed a report against her ex-boyfriend.

Karolína also told reporters, according to The Athletic, that she was fine afterward and that she chose not to file a report against her ex-boyfriend. She also did not mention him by name, and it's unclear who her ex is. She has not spoken about filing any charges against him. And, since she did not explain his behavior to the United States Tennis Association (USTA) ahead of the U.S. Open, he was not barred from being at the event.

After appearing visibly upset on the court, Karolína wiped her face with a towel and proceeded to continue to play. She ended up winning and moving on to another round. From what Karolína said after the incident, this isn't the first time her ex appeared somewhere she didn't expect him to be. However, it's unclear who he is.

Karolína's Instagram is full of photos and videos from training or playing tennis, with plenty of shots with family and friends. However, Karolína's dating life is a bit of a mystery. She has not publicly shared details of any of her past relationships. For the most part, the only reason fans are now aware of Karolína's ex is because of her candor in talking about him after her match in the U.S. Open.

Karolína Muchová's U.S. Open stalker made her feel uncomfortable on the court.

After Karolína shared with the press that her ex showed up at the match and that just seeing him there, so close to where she played, upset her, fans discussed what happened on social media and on message boards. Some tennis fans on one message board wondered why Karolína has not reported her ex for stalking her.

On a Reddit thread about the incident, some of Karolína's fans wrote that they hope she can get her ex banned from attending any other events. Others pointed out the deliberate way her ex and stalker managed to make sure she knew he was there. "It's one thing to attend, it's another to get a seat in a location you know you'll be seen," someone commented on the thread.