British Tennis Player Emma Raducanu's Experiences with Stalkers Threaten Her Safety

Content warning: This article mentions stalking. While many believe being in the spotlight offers unimaginable perks, the reality is much darker. For public figures, fame often brings not just admiration but also fear. The more people know your name, the greater the risk of becoming the target of obsession — and sometimes, even stalking.

This has been the painful reality for British professional tennis player Emma Raducanu, who has endured stalking throughout much of her career. In 2022, a man was convicted of stalking her at her home. Then, in February 2025, during a match in Dubai, a man was seen in the crowd, causing Emma to break down in tears. Here's everything you need to know.

Emma Raducanu has had a frightening history with stalkers.

Before we address the latest incident, it's important to revisit Emma Raducanu's unsettling history with stalking. On Jan. 28, 2022, Amrit Magar was found guilty of stalking her at her London home (he walked 23 miles to reach her).

Magar had visited her home multiple times, even decorating a tree with Christmas lights and leaving gifts. On one occasion, the offender took a shoe from the porch (he thought it was Emma's, but it belonged to her father, Ian).

Ian noticed the missing shoe and tracked Magar, leading to his arrest. Magar explained that he had become obsessed with Emma after her U.S. Open win. In court, Emma, then 19, described how the ordeal left her fearful and constantly looking over her shoulder. Magar was sentenced to community service and given a five-year restraining order.

Fast forward to Feb. 17, 2025, when Emma was again targeted. A man exhibiting "fixated behavior" approached her in public, with The Daily Mail further reporting that the man gave her a letter while at her hotel. The same individual was later spotted in the crowd during her Dubai match on Tuesday, February 18. He was ejected, and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) confirmed he would be banned from all events "pending a threat assessment."

During the match, Emma, visibly distressed, reported the situation to the chair umpire and hid behind the official's chair. Despite her tears, Emma continued the match after receiving support from her opponent, Karolina Muchova.

What is the meaning of "fixated behavior"?

For those unfamiliar with the term "fixated behavior," it's important to first understand what it means. According to Merriam-Webster, a fixation is defined as an "obsessive or unhealthy preoccupation or attachment." This obsession can be focused on various things — whether it's an object, a concept, or a person — and it can manifest in different ways.

Fixation often involves an intense, persistent focus that goes beyond what is considered normal, often becoming all-consuming. It can even become unhealthy when it starts to interfere with daily life, thoughts, or actions.