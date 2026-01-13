Xabi Alonso Is out at Real Madrid — Here's Why His Short Tenure Came to an Abrupt End "There is nothing like loyalty. One year ago the[y] begged him. Now they fired him. Because of spoiled kids." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 13 2026, 12:40 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The world of football (soccer to Americans) is pretty serious to most of the world. Which means that when major shakeups occur with some of the world's favorite leagues, people have some pretty big opinions. And it's safe to say that Real Madrid stirred up a hornet's nest when they announced that coach Xabi Alonso was out.

After just a few months back with Real Madrid and a disappointing tenure, Xabi is out as coach. But that leaves people wondering what the real reason is behind his departure. The team is saying one thing, but fans are speculating about other causes. Here's what we know about the real reason that Xabi left Real Madrid.

Why did Xabi Alonso leave Real Madrid after just a few months?

Xabi only spent seven months as the head coach of Real Madrid. During his time, he led the team to a disappointing 3-2 defeat in the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona in January 2026. It would seem that the loss to Barcelona may have been the straw that broke the camel's back, as it were.

Both the team and Xabi took to social media to offer their thoughts on what seems, on the surface, to be an amicable split. On his Instagram, Xabi wrote, "This professional era comes to an end, and it didn't turn out the way we hoped. Coaching Real Madrid has been an honor and a responsibility. "I thank the club, the players, and above all, the fans and the spirit of Madrid for their trust and support. I leave with respect, gratitude, and the pride of having done my best." (as translated by Google).

The team, meanwhile, released a statement calling the split a "mutual agreement." However, fans are translating that polite description as "he was fired." And not everyone is happy about it, despite Xabi's rocky tenure at the head of the team.

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Statement from Real Madrid on Xabi Alonso:



"Real Madrid C. F. communicates that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his time as coach of the first team."



"Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and… pic.twitter.com/zuldTtRwcl — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) January 12, 2026 Source: X / @TouchlineX

Khabib Nurmagomedov blasts Real Madrid for "disloyal" sacking of Xabi.

All over social media, fans are blasting Real Madrid. Not only did they take a chance on hiring him as an innovative and forward-thinking coach to lead a very tradition-bound team, but they didn't really give him a chance to bring his long-term visions to fruition. Others, however, wonder just how much time these critics expected the team to give him as more losses loomed.

But MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has his own thoughts on the matter, and he hasn't held back on social media, blasting Real Madrid's "disloyalty" in letting Xabi go. On his Instagram story, Khabib scolded, "There is nothing like loyalty. One year ago the[y] begged him. Now they fired him. Because of spoiled kids." He concluded with, "Xabi, you are the best."

On TikTok, users speculated about the real reason behind his departure. Some suggested that his team had little respect for him, while others hinted that the issue came from the top, not the team.

