Trent Alexander-Arnold Is Dealing With an Injury and a Loss Trent has a lot going on in his life right now! By Jennifer Farrington Published July 10 2025, 11:44 a.m. ET

After Real Madrid took on Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals on July 9, 2025, fans quickly noticed that Trent Alexander-Arnold was missing from the lineup.

As a key player for Real Madrid, his absence didn’t go unnoticed, especially after the team suffered a 4–0 loss to PSG. Now, fans aren’t just wondering what happened to Trent, but how long he’ll be out. Here’s what we know.

What happened to Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Trent Alexander-Arnold was noticeably missing from Xabi Alonso’s starting lineup when Real Madrid faced PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals on July 9, 2025, and it appears his absence was due to a minor injury, or more specifically, “muscle discomfort,” according to Sports Illustrated.

A journalist from COPE confirmed that Trent would not be part of the squad for the semifinal. In one post on X (formerly Twitter), the reporter stated that he was “left out of the squad,” but didn’t provide further details. In another post, he clarified that Trent had suffered a “setback in yesterday’s training,” referring to the July 8 session, which likely explains why midfielder Federico Valverde replaced him in the lineup.

🚑 Trent es duda para el partido ante el PSG tras sufrir un contratiempo en el entrenamiento de ayer pic.twitter.com/O9fLhaaUWS — Tiempo de Juego (@tjcope) July 9, 2025

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s official website also described the reason for his absence as an “injury.” While the exact injury and its severity is still unclear, it was noted that it “doesn’t appear to be anything lingering,” which is a good sign, and gives fans hope that he could return in the next game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is also grieving the loss of a friend and teammate.

Not only is Trent dealing with reported muscle discomfort that kept him out of one of the biggest games of his Real Madrid career, but he’s also coping with a personal loss, the death of a friend and former teammate. On July 4, 2025, Trent took to Instagram to pay tribute to Diogo Jota, 28, who tragically died in a car accident the day before.

Diogo, Liverpool’s Portuguese forward, was driving his Lamborghini with his brother, André Silva, in northwestern Spain when the car went off the road and subsequently burst into flames, according to Reuters. Officials believe speeding may have contributed to the crash. The two were reportedly heading to a ferry that would take them to Britain just before the accident.

In his Instagram post, Trent wrote, “It’s so difficult to find the right words when your head and heart are struggling to accept that someone you care so much about has gone.” He continued,“Diogo, your family was your world. They were everything. For Rute, his children, and his parents, all of our hearts are broken. And for André as well. Brothers and best friends.”