McDonald’s Kicks Off 2026 World Cup With New Meals And Big Mac Sauce The meal also comes with one of nine collectible cups. By Darrell Marrow Published June 4 2026, 9:58 a.m. ET Source: McDonald's

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins June 11, and McDonald’s is stepping onto the field with new meal options. The fast-food giant is celebrating the tournament with two limited-time meals, collectible cups, Squishmallows, and the return of Big Mac Sauce in a special gold package.

Article continues below advertisement

The FIFA World Cup is the biggest men’s soccer tournament in the world. FIFA holds it every four years, and national teams compete for the title of world champion. This year’s tournament feels even bigger because Canada, Mexico and the United States are hosting it together. It also marks the first World Cup with 48 teams and three host countries. Now, McDonald’s is joining the celebration with new meals and collectibles for soccer fans.

Article continues below advertisement

What is the McDonald’s FIFA World Cup 26 Meal?

McDonald’s announced the FIFA World Cup 26 Meal and the FIFA World Cup 26 Happy Meal on June 2. In the U.S., the adult meal starts June 4 at participating restaurants. Fans can order a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with limited-edition, gold-packaged Big Mac Sauce. Breakfast lovers can also grab a Sausage McMuffin with Egg or a Sausage Egg Biscuit with Hash Browns.

The meal also comes with one of nine collectible cups. The lineup features soccer stars Christian Pulisic, David Beckham, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Thierry Henry, Son Heung-Min, Lamine Yamal, Alphonso Davies, and Santiago Gimenez. McDonald’s also gave Grimace his own cup.

Article continues below advertisement

Christian, who plays for the U.S. Men’s National Team and appears on one of the collectible cups, said the McDonald’s partnership takes him back to childhood. He recalled going to McDonald’s after soccer tournaments near Hershey, Pennsylvania.

“Growing up, it was our ritual after soccer tournaments to go to our McDonald's near Hershey, PA for Chicken McNuggets and a McFlurry," Christian said. "Those memories were a core part of my childhood and an experience I still share with my teammates today. To now be featured on a McDonald's collectible cup all these years later is a full-circle moment.”

Article continues below advertisement

McDonald’s is also releasing FIFA collectibles for kids.

The McDonald’s and FIFA kids’ collab starts June 9. The FIFA World Cup 26 Happy Meal comes with one of 23 Squishmallows plush toys. The toys include the official mascots for the tournament’s three host countries. McDonald’s said every Squishmallows Happy Meal also comes in special packaging with a scannable code that unlocks a digital game. McDonald’s Global Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley said the campaign leans into the way people come together to celebrate.

Article continues below advertisement

“At McDonald’s, magic happens when families, friends, and fans come together and celebrate with the people they love. Partnering with the FIFA World Cup 26™ allows us to take that shared joy and bring it to life at a global scale through our food, our experiences, and the ways fans connect with the game,” Morgan said.