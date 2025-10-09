We Tried That: Kraft’s New Hot Honey and Garlic Parmesan Mac & Cheese (EXCLUSIVE) Hurry, these limited-edition flavors won't last long! By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 9 2025, 2:35 p.m. ET Source: Kraft

If you grew up in America, chances are you have had your fair share of the classic Kraft Mac & Cheese. There's something comforting about opening up the pack of orange powder and mixing those little noodles up in the pot. However, as you get older, you tend to eat it less and less.

Luckily, Fall just got a major comfort food upgrade. Kraft Mac & Cheese is dropping not one but two new limited-edition flavor-packed twists: Hot Honey and Garlic Parmesan. Hot Honey was released exclusively at Target in September 2025, and Garlic Parm hits everywhere on October 20. These cozy, flavor-forward takes on the classic recipe are perfect for adults who miss opening up that iconic blue box. Distractify got to taste both flavors, and we were not disappointed.

We Tried That: Kraft's Hot Honey and Garlic Parmesan

We’ve seen Kraft remix the classic before, but this duo feels different — a little more grown-up, a lot more ____. And the price point? Just $1.98, making it dangerously easy to grab both. We started with Hot Honey, and wow — this one surprisingly brings the heat (unlike other products that claim to be "hot" and fail to deliver).

However, it’s not overpowering. The balance of sweet honey and subtle spice (thanks to paprika and buttermilk) gives the mac a flavor kick that lingers just enough. We would definitely pair it with some chicken tenders or chicken wings.

Then came Garlic Parmesan, which is the definition of comfort food. It’s creamy, rich, and full of that savory garlic flavor that makes you want to eat it straight from the pot. As cheese lovers, we recommend sprinkling even more parmesan cheese on top for an added kick of saltiness. Fans of garlic bread or Alfredo will instantly fall in love with this flavor.

Where to Buy Kraft Hot Honey and Garlic Parmesan:

As stated above, the Hot Honey flavor is exclusively available at Target, and Garlic Parmesan will be available nationally on October 20. At under $2 a box, they’re an easy way to spice up your dinner rotation or mid-day snack. Both flavors will be available for purchase through Spring 2026.