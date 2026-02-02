We Tried That: McDonald's New Hot Honey Menu Can you handle the heat? By Anna Quintana Published Feb. 2 2026, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: McDonald's

McDonald’s has decided that Valentine’s Day isn’t just for chocolate and strawberries — it’s for Hot Honey. The fast-food giant just introduced a limited-time Hot Honey Sauce, and this sweet heat isn’t locked into one meal. McDonald’s is rolling it out all day, meaning breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night cravings are all fair game. This new sauce combines the sweetness of honey with the spicy, peppery heat of red bell and cayenne peppers, with a hint of tangy vinegar that makes your perfect favorites even better, per McDonald's.

The menu lineup is surprisingly extensive, too. It includes: Hot Honey Sausage Egg Biscuit Bacon Hot Honey McCrispy Sandwich

Hot Honey Snack Wrap You can also get a Hot Honey Sauce Dip Cup, which is perfect for dipping your chicken nuggets and French fries. Naturally, we tried everything we could get our hands on.

We Tried That: McDonald's Hot Honey Sausage Egg Biscuit, McCrispy Sandwich, and Snack Wrap.

We were excited to try this new menu, as we already dip our fries in McDonald's honey, and we were prepared to take our McDonald's favorites to the next level. We started bright and early with the Hot Honey Sausage Egg Biscuit, and it was a hit. The pork sausage brings savory richness, the folded egg keeps it hearty, and the hot honey cuts through with just enough sweetness and heat to wake you up.

Lunch was all about the McCrispy Sandwiches, and they did not disappoint. The Bacon Hot Honey McCrispy is the star. Between the crispy chicken filet, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, crunchy jalapeños, shredded lettuce, and creamy mayo, the hot honey ties everything together. Sweet, spicy, salty, crunchy. It hits the spot. The regular Hot Honey McCrispy keeps things simpler but still delivers. Warning: when we say it hits, you will feel the heat.

Then there’s the Hot Honey Snack Wrap, which has officially become our favorite of the bunch (sorry, Ranch and Spicy Snack Wrap). Crispy chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, and hot honey wrapped in a tortilla make for a perfect on-the-go bite. And as we mentioned above, the Hot Honey Sauce Dip Cup works on fries, nuggets, biscuits — basically anything within arm’s reach.

How long will McDonald's New Hot Honey Menu be available?