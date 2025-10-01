We Tried That: Cheez-It Crunch Kick’n Nacho Cheese and Zesty Jalapeño Cheddar
The brand is calling it its biggest innovation in three years.
Cheez-It is no stranger to innovation — we’ve seen everything from Cheez-It Snap'd to its collaborations with Hidden Valley Ranch and Taco Bell.
However, their newest launch, Cheez-It Crunch, is being billed as the boldest move the brand has made in three years. So naturally, we had to put it to the test.
What is Cheez-It Crunch?
Instead of the flat, bite-sized squares we’ve come to know and love, Cheez-It Crunch arrives in a 3D shape designed for maximum crunch.
The goal is edge-to-edge bold flavor in every bite, while still keeping the signature 100% real cheese base that Cheez-It fans swear by.
The early launch features three flavors— Kick’n Nacho Cheese, Zesty Jalapeño Cheddar, and Cheez-It Crunch Sharp White Cheddar — but only Kick'n Nacho Cheese and Zesty Jalapeño Cheddar will be available in single-serve bags at 7-Eleven this October.
At $2.79 a pop, they’re designed for quick snack runs before the nationwide release of all three flavors in full-sized bags in January 2026.
Kick’n Nacho Cheese vs. Zesty Jalapeño Cheddar
The first crunch delivers the tangy cheddar Cheez-It is known for, but then you get a warm spice blend that leans smoky more than flaming hot. It’s not overwhelmingly spicy — more of a low-key kick that lingers after each bite.
Zesty Jalapeño Cheddar has more of a fresh-pepper bite compared to the smoky spice of the nacho variety.
The heat builds gradually, so by the time you’re halfway through the bag, you’ll definitely want a cold drink nearby.
If you're a fan of spicy chips like Flamin’ Hot, Zesty Jalapeño is the one to grab.
Overall, the texture really is crunchier and more satisfying than regular Cheez-Its, and the flavors deliver on the “bold snacking” promise.
Again, the full-sized bags will not be available until 2026, so these 7-Eleven exclusives are the perfect way to test-drive Cheez-It Crunch. Cheez-It
It just might be our new go-to road trip snack. Now, we are excited to try Sharp White Cheddar.