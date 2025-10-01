We Tried That: Cheez-It Crunch Kick’n Nacho Cheese and Zesty Jalapeño Cheddar The brand is calling it its biggest innovation in three years. By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 1 2025, 3:16 p.m. ET Source: Cheez-It

Cheez-It is no stranger to innovation — we’ve seen everything from Cheez-It Snap'd to its collaborations with Hidden Valley Ranch and Taco Bell. However, their newest launch, Cheez-It Crunch, is being billed as the boldest move the brand has made in three years. So naturally, we had to put it to the test.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Cheez-It Crunch?

Instead of the flat, bite-sized squares we’ve come to know and love, Cheez-It Crunch arrives in a 3D shape designed for maximum crunch. The goal is edge-to-edge bold flavor in every bite, while still keeping the signature 100% real cheese base that Cheez-It fans swear by.

Source: Cheez-It

Article continues below advertisement

The early launch features three flavors— Kick’n Nacho Cheese, Zesty Jalapeño Cheddar, and Cheez-It Crunch Sharp White Cheddar — but only Kick'n Nacho Cheese and Zesty Jalapeño Cheddar will be available in single-serve bags at 7-Eleven this October. At $2.79 a pop, they’re designed for quick snack runs before the nationwide release of all three flavors in full-sized bags in January 2026.

Kick’n Nacho Cheese vs. Zesty Jalapeño Cheddar

The first crunch delivers the tangy cheddar Cheez-It is known for, but then you get a warm spice blend that leans smoky more than flaming hot. It’s not overwhelmingly spicy — more of a low-key kick that lingers after each bite. Zesty Jalapeño Cheddar has more of a fresh-pepper bite compared to the smoky spice of the nacho variety.

Article continues below advertisement

The heat builds gradually, so by the time you’re halfway through the bag, you’ll definitely want a cold drink nearby. If you're a fan of spicy chips like Flamin’ Hot, Zesty Jalapeño is the one to grab.