We Tried That: Totino's Spicy Pizza Rolls Collaborated With the Hellfire Club By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 4 2024, 1:44 p.m. ET

If you were a fan of Eddie from Stranger Things and still mourn the loss of the outcast-turned-hero, then you probably think of him and the Hellfire Club when you think of the Netflix show. In honor of the beloved fictional misfit club, Totino's rolled out its Spicy Pizza Rolls, and we tried them to see if the spice is just right or if we should send them to the Upside Down as soon as possible.

The Hellfire Club Totino's Spicy Pizza Rolls come in two flavors that each pack a lot of heat. But there's more to the new flavors than just being incredibly spicy and basically acting as the perfect way to honor Eddie. OK, that might be a stretch, but hey, we're not here to besmirch his memory.

We tried Hellfire Club Totino's Spicy Pizza Rolls.

The Hellfire Club Totino's Spicy Pizza Rolls come in two flavors — Spicy Pepperoni and Spicy Cheese. Both options offer a solid way to snack while re-watching the first four seasons of Stranger Things in anticipation of its long-awaited (and then some) fifth and final season. But one of these flavors easily has more heat than the other, and we can't deny that.

The Spicy Pepperoni flavor packs more heat into the tiny pocket, likely because pepperoni itself tends to sometimes have a bit of a kick to it for sensitive palates. That being said, the Spicy Cheese is hot on its own, and neither option is really tame when it comes to just how hot the Totino's Spicy Pizza Rolls are. Though to be fair, they might be almost too spicy for us. So if you're into a lot of heat, these are likely right up your alley.

To really kick things up a notch with both options, the backside of the pizza roll bags each have recipes that are, as to be expected, Stranger Things-themed. We have Vecna's Revenge on the back of Spicy Pepperoni. It entails adding buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing to the pizza rolls. And for Spicy Cheese, you can create Mind Flayer Bites with garlic and parsley.

Where can you buy Totino's Spicy Pizza Rolls?