We Tried That: Totino's Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls Offer a Combo That No One Asked For

There are few things more nostalgic than snack food, at least where I'm concerned. And if you didn't spend every weekday after school popping Totino's Pizza Rolls in the microwave, what even was your life? These days, I'm more of an air fryer girl, but the little bite-sized pizza pockets hold up and we tried the Totino's Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls to really test the brand.

If you're already wondering how the idea behind combining your favorite Chinese takeout dish and very non-Italian pizza came to be, it's all about a partnership between Totino's and FaZe Clan, an e-sports and entertainment company. And I'll be the first to admit that my hopes weren't high at the thought of globs of orange chicken sauce squirting into my mouth with a bite of a pizza roll.

We tried Totino's Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls.

To be completely transparent, I did make two batches of the pizza rolls — one in the air fryer and one in the microwave, per the package instructions for both. And after they both heated up, my kitchen smelled like the orange chicken I usually get from takeout. That’s a definite plus, especially if you consider the pizza roll casing as a sort of egg roll.

The rolls aren't too stuffed, so no hot lava orange chicken shot out into my mouth. The flavor is as close to orange chicken as you can get, to be honest. My only caveat is the spice factor, which was a little too much for me, as an orange chicken enthusiast who prefers more of the sweetness to the spice.

And if the pizza rolls could have a tad more cheese, we’d be in business. However, the taste overall isn't overpowering and that was my main concern going into this.

FaZe Clan partnered with Totino's for a couple of different pizza rolls.

The Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls aren't the only thing that Faze Clan has going on with Totino's, though it may be the most noteworthy for some. At least, for me that's the case. The brand also collaborated with Totino's to create Buffalo Chicken Pizza Rolls. Since we've all either tried or at least encountered buffalo chicken pizza before, pizza rolls in the same vein aren't exactly something to make you stop and wonder what Totino's is thinking.

But, to be fair, Totino's Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls aren't as wild as they first seem. Maybe they could use some more cheese and tossing them in the oven or air fryer is a must rather than the microwave. But they could be a game changer for the right person.