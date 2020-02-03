Dunkaroos Are Making a Comeback! Here's Where to Buy Them to Relive Your Childhood

But really, could anything ever replace the nostalgic snack-time prize? "As if!" Children of the '90s are out-of-this-world elated right now, as General Mills is officially relaunching the critically acclaimed snack food in the U.S. and in Canada this summer, according to a company blog post.

GM's President of Snacks, Jeff Caswell, seemed seriously hyped in the brand's blog post.

“We’re thrilled to relaunch Dunkaroos in the U.S. after years of it only being available in Canada. For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade. We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ‘90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood," he said.