Dunkaroos Are Making a Comeback! Here's Where to Buy Them to Relive Your Childhood

Dunkaroos Are Making a Comeback! Here's Where to Buy Them to Relive Your ChildhoodBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Grab your Lip Smackers, your favorite pair of overalls, and every Hit Clip you ever owned, because Dunkaroos are finally making a comeback. The nostalgic and on-the-go '90s snack cookie is making a highly anticipated return as of 2020, according to BuzzFeed, and in all honesty, it could truly be the best thing to happen this year thus far.
And if you, too, are all about getting in on that delectable dip-worthy magic, here's where to buy Dunkaroos when they finally make their way back into our lives. You'd best believe I'll be stowing away a box in my desk at work.
If you don't recall when Dunkaroos disappeared, get ready for some heart-wrenching history.
Dunkaroos essentially kicked off the '90s when they were first released in 1992, according to Business Insider. They were the perfect on-the-go snack, a lunchtime delicacy, and my everyday after-school go-to. The cookie, representing by the slam-dunking kangaroo, initially featured five graham cracker cookie shapes, which were accompanied by chocolate or vanilla frosting, and a year later, new flavors of frosting were introduced, including: Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon, Peanut Butter and Rainbow Sprinkles.
But to my dismay, along with the 2012 apocalypse, Dunkaroos were unfortunately discontinued. My childhood was officially over. "What would I follow up with my PB&J?" I wondered, sulking in my college dining hall. Would there ever be anything that could replace the life-changing Dunkaroo?
Eight years later, Dunkaroos are back.
But really, could anything ever replace the nostalgic snack-time prize? "As if!" Children of the '90s are out-of-this-world elated right now, as General Mills is officially relaunching the critically acclaimed snack food in the U.S. and in Canada this summer, according to a company blog post.
GM's President of Snacks, Jeff Caswell, seemed seriously hyped in the brand's blog post.
“We’re thrilled to relaunch Dunkaroos in the U.S. after years of it only being available in Canada. For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade. We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ‘90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood," he said.
Twitter is basically buggin' right now.
As you could probably imagine, the nostalgic '90s babes of Twitter are coming together at this moment in time, to express their excitement regarding the return of their beloved cookie. This is seriously ground-breaking, and IDK about you, but if you need me, I'll be instant-messaging my BFFs all about it later tonight.
I'll be honest, I wasn't expecting much from 2020, but now that General Mills is bringing Dunkaroos back into our lives, I've realized this could definitely be my year.
