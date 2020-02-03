We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Food
dunkarooslogo-1580754069969.png
Source: General Mills

Dunkaroos Are Making a Comeback! Here's Where to Buy Them to Relive Your Childhood

By

Grab your Lip Smackers, your favorite pair of overalls, and every Hit Clip you ever owned, because Dunkaroos are finally making a comeback. The nostalgic and on-the-go '90s snack cookie is making a highly anticipated return as of 2020, according to BuzzFeed, and in all honesty, it could truly be the best thing to happen this year thus far. 

And if you, too, are all about getting in on that delectable dip-worthy magic, here's where to buy Dunkaroos when they finally make their way back into our lives. You'd best believe I'll be stowing away a box in my desk at work.