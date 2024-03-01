Home > We Tried That We Tried the KFC Chizza, but Can the Chicken Fast Food Chain Really Do Pizza? The KFC menu item called the Chizza was made available in 2015 in the Philippines long before it came to the U.S. By Chrissy Bobic Mar. 1 2024, Published 12:29 p.m. ET Source: KFC

We will be the first to admit that no one really asked KFC, a fast food chain with the word "chicken" in its full name, to enter the pizza game. But with KFC's Chizza, that's exactly what it did. The menu item, which originated at KFC in the Philippines in 2015, made its way to the United States in February 2024, and we tried it to see if it's all that it's cracked up to be.

The Chizza is a piece of crispy fried chicken with pizza toppings on it. Sounds simple enough, right? Social media has a way of taking these kinds of wild fast food menu items and running with them. But at the end of the day, there were plenty of questions we had about the KFC Chizza, not the least of which were: is the chicken soggy? Does the Chizza actually look like the photos when you order it? What does the Chizza taste like? Now, we have the answers.

We tried that: KFC's Chizza.

My first impression of the KFC Chizza was that it probably needs a better container than a box where it can move around in. When I opened mine, it was pushed against the side of the box and some of the sauce was off the Chizza. But, presentation aside, the taste is exactly what you would expect. The Chizza tastes like a piece of breaded fried chicken with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni on top.

And the result is pretty flavorful. The flavors of two very different foods blend well together, and it's almost like chicken parm, but with different cheese and pepperoni added. I'm not sure what pizza sauce KFC uses, but it's not too sweet or too salty, so dare I say, it's just right? Personally, though, I could do with some more cheese, and while you can customize the Chizza when you order, it's only to remove toppings, and not add extras.

I can also confirm that the chicken stays mostly crispy, despite having sauce and toppings sprinkled on top. There is minimal, if any, sogginess, and since the employees cut the Chizza into slices, it does feel like you're eating pizza. Just remember to use some wet wipes for your hands afterward.

How long is the Chizza going to be at KFC?