We Tried That: Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken and Grilled Beer Brat-Flavored Pringles

Summer is right around the corner, which means it is almost time for America's favorite outdoor activity: grilling. Luckily, Pringles is bringing the summer barbecue to chip lovers a bit earlier this year, thanks to their collaboration with Miller Lite.

The brands are coming together for the first time ever to bring you two new, bold flavors: Beer Can Chicken and Grilled Beer Brat. Distractify got a sneak taste of the Pringles x Miller Lite collab — and we have to admit, we were pleasantly surprised.

We tried Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken and Grilled Beer Brat chips.

We will be the first to admit that we are not the biggest fans of meat-flavored snacks, so we were a bit skeptical when we popped open the can of the Pringles x Miller Lite limited-edition flavors inspired by beer-infused backyard barbecue favorites. However, the Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken was a delicious blend of onion and garlic with a subtle hint of chicken and the Original Light Beer that wasn't too overpowering. Plus, you can't go wrong with the perfect crisp of a Pringles chip. Warning: you won't be able to eat just one.

The Pringles x Miller Lite Grilled Beer Brat, on the other hand, was a bit too smoky and meat-forward for our taste, especially for snacking at home. However, if you are a proud carnivore and want a chip that packs a punch, this is the flavor for you. Along with the grilled brat flavor, there are also notes of black pepper, caramelized onion, brown spice, and beer, of course.

Where to buy Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken and Grilled Beer Brat chips:

Starting in May, both Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken and Pringles x Miller Lite Grilled Beer Brat will be available at retailers nationwide.