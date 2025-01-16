We Tried That: Cheez-It's Newest Flavor — Snap’d Margherita Pizza Can it beat the OG Cheez-It flavor? By Distractify Staff Published Jan. 16 2025, 4:12 p.m. ET Source: Courtesy Cheez-It

Cheez-It has always held a special place in the snack aisle — and in our hearts. Their classic cheese squares are the stuff of school lunches, road trips, and late-night cravings. However, Cheez-It is always experimenting when it comes to new flavors.

With Cheez-It Duoz Pesto + Mozzarella and Cheez-It Snap’d Margherita Pizza, they’ve ventured into bold, Italian-inspired territory. We, of course, had to dive in to see if these snacks lived up to their appetizing potential. Spoiler alert: They do.

First, we tried Cheez-It Snap'd (extra crunchy) Margherita Pizza.

Let’s start with the packaging. Both snacks are decked out in vibrant reds, greens, and whites that immediately scream la dolce vita. The Cheez-It Duoz box shows a tempting mix of green pesto and creamy mozzarella squares, while the Snap’d version features airy, thin crisps promising a Margherita pizza flavor explosion.

We have to admit, we were a bit skeptical at first. Could Cheez-It really distill the essence of the classic Margherita pizza into bite-sized snacks? Only one way to find out.

The Snap’d line is known for its ultra-thin, ultra-crispy texture, and the Margherita Pizza flavor takes it up a notch. As soon as we opened the bag, we were hit with a wave of tomato, oregano, and cheesy goodness.

The taste? A dead ringer for a slice of Margherita pizza, complete with tangy tomato sauce, melty mozzarella, and a hint of basil. The crispness is so satisfying that it’s almost dangerous — you’ll keep grabbing for “just one more” until the bag mysteriously disappears. What sets these apart is their lightness. Unlike traditional Cheez-Its, these don’t feel heavy, making them the perfect companion for movie nights or road trips.

Next, we tried Cheez-It Duoz Pesto + Mozzarella.

We ripped into the Cheez-It Duoz box, and the smell was incredible. The Duoz concept pairs two flavors in one box, so you get a mix of pesto-infused crackers and mozzarella-flavored ones.

While it might be a little tricky to differentiate between the two crackers, the pesto squares bring a bold, garlicky punch with hints of basil and Parmesan. It’s like dipping breadsticks into fresh pesto without any of the mess. Meanwhile, the mozzarella crackers are mild — and the perfect counterpart to the herby zest.

We recommend mixing the two flavors together. The only downside is that we found ourselves picking through the bag to make sure we got the perfect ratio of pesto to mozzarella in every bite. A minor inconvenience in our opinion.

Where can you buy Cheez-It's new pizza flavors?

Cheez-It has managed to capture the essence of Italian cuisine in two totally snackable forms. The Duoz Pesto + Mozzarella is for those who love a mix-and-match flavor journey, while the Snap’d Margherita Pizza delivers a single, focused burst of pizza perfection.

