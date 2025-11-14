We Tried That: McDonald's Limited-Edition Buffalo Ranch Sauce Lineup McDonald's built an entire lineup around the limited-edition dipping sauce. By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 14 2025, 12:30 p.m. ET Source: Courtesy McDonald's

There are two types of people in this world: those who believe ranch only belongs on salads, and those who put it on everything. McDonald's latest creation is for the latter group.

The fast food restaurant unveiled its limited-edition Buffalo Ranch Sauce for the month of November, and it is taking ranch to a whole new level. They built an entire lineup around the dipping sauce, including a limited edition snack wrap, McCrispy Strips, and the Bacon McCrispy Sandwich. Luckily for us, we got a taste of the Buffalo Ranch Sauce, and let's just say, as proud ranch people, we were lovin' it.



We Tried That: McDonald's Buffalo Ranch Sauce

First, let's talk about the buffalo ranch sauce. This is not an aggressive, blow your face off buffalo. It's definitely a milder situation as the buffalo heat is softened by ranch creaminess. With flavor notes of buttermilk, garlic, and onion, it really is the best of both worlds, as Hannah Montana would say. And you are going to want to dunk everything into it.

The McDonald's Snack Wrap gets an upgrade thanks to the Buffalo Ranch Sauce. The tortilla is soft, the chicken has crunch, and thanks to the Buffalo Ranch, it gets a spicy edge that is missing from the OG Snack Wrap. Plus, for $2.99, you can't beat the price. However, if you are looking for something a bit more filling, we highly recommend the Bacon Buffalo Ranch McCrispy or the Bacon Buffalo Ranch Deluxe McCrispy.



And to no one's surprise, bacon just makes everything taste better. The only difference between the two sandwiches is that the Deluxe version comes with lettuce and tomato, which adds a bit of freshness to the sandwich. Honestly, if McDonald’s keeps either of these sandwiches forever, we would not protest.

Lastly, if you are more of a chicken tenders person, opt for the McCrispy Strips with Buffalo Ranch Dip Cup, because sometimes all you need is chicken and an excellent dip. The dip cup also gives you control, which is good because rationing this sauce is basically impossible.