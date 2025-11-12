We Tried That: Pringles’ "Once You Pop” Mystery Boxes With Mystery Flavors (EXCLUSIVE) Once You Pop, The Pop Don’t Stop. By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 12 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Pringles

If you love popping open a Pringles can, then buckle up because it's about to get better. As part of Pringles’ latest “Once You Pop, The Pop Don’t Stop” campaign, the brand will be releasing Once You Pop Mystery Boxes, complete with surprise flavors and collectible characters called Pringamabobs.

Available exclusively through the brand’s first-ever online storefront — the Pringles Once You Pop Market — each $19.99+ box includes two cans: one featuring a Pringles Mystery Flavor, and the other holding one of six new crisp-inspired creatures. Think Labubu energy, but with a fun snack. But what does the mystery flavor taste like?

We Tried That: Pringles Once You Pop Mystery Boxes — What does the Mystery Flavor taste like?

Pringles doesn’t reveal the identity of the chip, but we did take a look at the ingredients after doing our taste test, and ours included tomato powder, onion powder, cheddar cheese, spices, sour cream, and paprika. Naturally, we couldn't exactly pinpoint what we were tasting — which is half the fun of a mystery flavor — but we have a few guesses.

1. Loaded Nacho / Fully Loaded Nachos The tomato + cheddar + sour cream combo instantly skews “Tex-Mex adjacent.” There’s a tangy, almost salsa-dust vibe happening, and the paprika adds that warm, smoky lift you’d expect from nacho seasoning. 2. Chili Cheese Lite With paprika and “spices” in the ingredient list, there is a mild warmth that could hint at a chili-cheese profile — nothing spicy, just that comforting, slightly smoky nacho-cheese-cup energy. 3. Sour Cream & Cheddar It has the bones of a classic cheddar-sour-cream chip, but the tomato powder brings a brightness that pushes it into a more complex, almost dip-inspired territory.

Regardless of the exact flavor, it lives up to its name: it’s familiar, but not enough to pin down. And again, that’s half the fun.

Plus, you get a surprise Pringamabob, also stored in the iconic Pringles can. The complete lineup is a Puptato, a potato pup hybrid, the Snaxolotl (the rarest character), the Crispybara, Duckalips, the Cunchback Whale, or the Pringypus. Honestly, they are all adorable and the perfect stocking stuffer.

How to buy Pringles' Once You Pop Mystery Boxes: