Get Acquainted With McDonald’s Snack Wrap Flavors — Plus, Find out How Long They’ll Stick Around "The Snack Wrap is back because of YOU." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 4 2025, 1:25 p.m. ET Source: McDonald's

Fast food giant McDonald’s teased back on April 15, 2025, that it was bringing Snack Wraps back, yes, those delectable little wraps stuffed with crispy or grilled chicken. They posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Snack Wraps 0x.14.2025," hinting that the big drop would land on the 14th of some month in 2025. Most people assumed June or July, and if you were one of them, you were right!

McDonald’s couldn’t keep the secret anymore and spilled the beans on June 3, announcing that Snack Wraps are officially coming back on July 10, 2025. Sure, their teaser was off by a few days, but we're not complaining! Either way, we’re getting our Snack Wraps back! The only question now is: Will McDonald’s bring back the signature flavors, like BBQ and ranch, or are we getting a new lineup with the relaunch?

What are the McDonald's Snack Wrap flavors?

The Snack Wraps were such a big hit that fans have been begging for years to bring them back. After countless requests and constant comments flooding McDonald’s X posts, the fast food giant finally gave in, and now the Snack Wrap is officially returning as a permanent menu item, as long as there’s still demand for it!

But this isn’t just a menu item comeback, McDonald’s is turning it into a whole experience with the launch of the Snack Wrap Files, where fans can explore "all the lore, including fan-inspired posts, merch concepts," and even promo codes, according to the official website, with new content dropping weekly. So, what about the flavors?

The Snack Wrap is coming back with two options, Spicy and Ranch. The Spicy Snack Wrap brings the heat with a zesty, fiery kick — the same habanero flavor fans love from the Spicy McCrispy sandwich.

As for the Ranch Snack Wrap, it "delivers a satisfying burst of cool ranch goodness, with hints of garlic and onion," according to the official Snack Wrap Files website. Each wrap will feature one of McDonald’s new McCrispy Strips, plus shredded lettuce, cheese, and your preferred sauce flavor.

How much will the Snack Wrap cost?

When the McDonald’s Snack Wrap was discontinued, last appearing on menus in 2016, it cost just under $2. But a lot has changed since then. So, how much will it cost now? McDonald’s has officially released its pricing schedule for the Snack Wrap, though it may still appear on the McValue menu as it once did when sold individually. For reference, Burger King’s Royal Crispy Wrap currently sells for $2.99, so it’s possible McDonald’s will aim to stay in that same price range.

Source: McDonald's Behind-the-scenes look at how the new Snack Wrap combo will look.