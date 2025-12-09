We Tried That: The McDonald's Grinch Meal With McShaker Fries Feed your inner Grinch. By Anna Quintana Published Dec. 9 2025, 12:47 p.m. ET Source: McDonald's

McDonald's and The Grinch — can you name a more iconic duo? Everyone's favorite fast food restaurant dropped a limited-time collab with everyone's favorite Dr. Seuss character for The Grinch Meal.

Launched nationwide on December 2, the meal is a mix of old and new, and includes a U.S.-first menu item: Dill Pickle "Grinch Salt" McShaker Fries. So, naturally, we couldn't wait to get our hands on it.

We Tried That: The Grinch Meal

Let's start with the packaging. A Happy Meal for adults, the Grinch Meal comes in a box that will get you in the holiday spirit with with scribbles, neon colors, and snarky messages from the green guy himself. It feels like unwrapping a present the Grinch stole from Whoville.

Each meal comes with: Dill Pickle “Grinch Salt” McShaker Fries

Your choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece McNuggets

A medium drink

A pair of limited-edition Grinch socks in green, blue, red, or yellow The socks alone make the meal feel like a collectible — chaotic, colorful merch you’ll definitely end up wearing to a holiday party or on Christmas morning.

We went with the Big Mac, which needs no review. However, the Grinch Salt Fries are the main event of the meal. If you are a pickle person, this is for you. The meal comes with a shaker bag you throw your fries in before coating with the Grinch Salt. Make sure you give it a big shake before taking a bite.

The tang hits instantly — sharp, salty, briny, and weirdly addictive. They taste like someone took McDonald’s classic fries and shook them in a snowstorm of pickle powder. It’s bold, it’s fun … honestly, it’s giving Grinch. We recommend not throwing the entire pack of Grinch Salt in at once, since it can be overpowering. However, die-hard pickle fans will have no problem.

Paired with the richness of the Big Mac sauce, the pickle-heavy fries make it the perfect flavor combo. Chicken nuggets will also pair well with the Grinch Salt, which we hope stays on the menu even after The Grinch Meal disappears.

So, when does The Grinch Meal end?

If you like dill, whimsy, or anything that embraces the fun side of holiday chaos, this is a must-try. The Dill Pickle Grinch Salt Fries alone are worth a visit. It also taps into that nostalgic winter energy: the movies, the merch, the slightly unhinged festive spirit. It feels like something your inner child would be thrilled about — and your adult self can justify because “it’s limited edition.”