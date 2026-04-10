Christian Pulisic's Ex Has Accused Him of Creating a Raya Profile While They Were Together While cheating accusations are always scandalous, this particular one hit especially hard due to Christian's values. By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 10 2026, 4:04 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Professional athletes Christian Pulisic and Alexa Melton are known for their individual careers in soccer and golf, and their wholesome relationship. The pair started dating in 2024, after Christian "slid into Alexa's DMs," and immediately became sports-world sweethearts. The duo typically shies away from the relationship drama that haunts most celebrity couples, and instead keeps their public image focused on their love. However, it seems that love wasn't built to last...

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Unfortunately, the duo have called it quits, and their breakup is taking a surprising departure from their wholesome relationship. Alexa has accused Christian of cheating, specifically via a profile on the dating app Raya, which she claims was created before they broke up. However, Christian's supporters insist that Alexa is either misinformed or lying. So, what's the truth behind Christian's Raya profile?

Source: Instagram / @cmpulisic

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Did Christian Pulisic make a profile on Raya while he was still in a relationship?

According to this post on X, it all started in an Instagram comment section in which someone called Christian's split from Alexa a "generational fumble" on his end. Among the various comments was one from Alexa herself claiming, "Man was on Raya before it even ended." While cheating accusations are always scandalous, this particular one hit especially hard due to Christian's values.

The soccer player's public image is very much centered around his Christian faith, which he speaks openly about. In fact, one of the comments on the aforementioned post read that it seemed Christian was "not fearing G-d enough."

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @cmpulisic

Despite all the commotion, or perhaps because of it, Alexa backtracked on her claims. Per USA Today, the golfer made an Instagram Story, clarifying, "I've made some comments on a private matter, and it's been taken out of context." Um, girl, people copied and pasted the words you wrote — how is that out of context? "I received false info. He is not a cheater. Any narrative beyond that is not mine. Out of respect for Christian's and my privacy, I will not speak further regarding this matter."

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Christian and his team have not commented on the drama. In fact, the only non-sports or non-religion related media content Christian has engaged with was to dispel the rumors that he's dating actor Sydney Sweeney. As for his relationship with Alexa, so far, no alternative explanation to the breakup has been given.

Alexa Melton is switching her focus to golf,

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @alexamelton

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Rather than give more air to the Christian-breakup drama, Alexa is choosing to switch her focus to the very thing that made her famous in the first place — golf. The athlete is currently competing in the Epson Tour, the official qualifying tour for the LPGA.