Karol G Speaks out on Feid Breakup After a Year That "Kicked" Her Down Karol G is opening up about her breakup and why she sees this new chapter of her life differently. By Trisha Faulkner Published April 8 2026, 3:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After a year that felt like she was fighting to survive, 2026 marks a new chapter for Colombian superstar Karol G. In the interest of embracing this new chapter to the fullest, Karol G has not shied away from telling the world all about it.

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In a recent interview with Playboy, Karol G speaks out on her breakup with Feid in a way that feels both raw and real. Rather than focusing on what went wrong, she’s choosing to focus on what she’s learned and how she’s moving forward. What did she have to say in this interview, and how is she moving forward? Keep reading for the scoop.

Source: Mega

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Karol G speaks out on her breakup with Feid saying it pushed her to see things in a different light.

While speaking in her Spring 2026 Playboy cover story, Karol G opened up about how intense the past year has been. “Last year … Life threw me to the floor, kicked me, pushed me, stood on me, spun me around.” Despite that, she made it clear she’s trying to shift her perspective. After the relationship ended, she admitted her first reaction was frustration, but that feeling didn’t last long.

Instead, she began to see the situation differently. She described it as a moment of growth, saying it was “beautiful” that she had the courage to walk away when something no longer felt right. "I actually feel that it's beautiful that I'm living my process, that I'm evolving, that I'm learning, that I'm not tired of experimenting, that l'm curious," she explained.

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Karol G tells Playboy that she wants to speak out about ICE but was warned not to:



“People will say, ‘It’s better you don’t.’ Why? Because if you say the thing, maybe the next day you’ll get a call: ‘Hey, we are taking your visa away.’ You become bait, because some people want… pic.twitter.com/SuWTeBuQjw — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 7, 2026

She’s now embracing being single and focusing on herself.

Karol G also spoke about what being single means to her right now. “I’m letting go of everything,” she said. She added that she believes her most important personal growth happens when she’s on her own. She also reflected on the expectations she grew up with, especially around relationships and starting a family. For her, this moment is about doing things at her own pace instead of following a timeline.

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"As a good Latina from a traditional family, they teach you to give yourself fully to relationships, to a point where you can even lose yourself," she explained. Rather than feeling behind, she explained that she feels curious and open to learning. It’s a mindset shift that seems to be shaping how she approaches both her personal life and her career.

Karol G and Feid’s relationship had been years in the making.

Before their breakup, Karol G and Feid had built a connection that fans followed closely. According to Complex, the two artists first crossed paths in Medellín. The two later worked together during her 2021 “Bichota” tour, where he opened for her.

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In 10 days COACHELLA GOES LATINA with Karol G headlining! #KAROLCHELLA 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/PkSXJ9I9ec — Karol G Updates (@KarolGUP) April 3, 2026

Over time, their chemistry became more visible through collaborations like "Friki" and shared moments on stage. Although they kept things relatively private at first, they eventually confirmed their relationship publicly in 2024. Their connection continued to grow with public appearances, performances, and collaborations that made them one of the most talked-about couples in Latin music. Reports later confirmed that the two ended their relationship amicably ahead of 2026.

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This new chapter is also tied to her evolving career.

Alongside her personal growth, Karol G is stepping into a major moment professionally. She’s set to make history as the first Latina to headline Coachella, something she sees as a reflection of how far she’s come. Her Playboy cover also marks a shift in how she presents herself. Inspired in part by advice from Sofía Vergara, she embraced the opportunity to show a different side of who she is.