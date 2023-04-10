Meet the Contestants Competing on 'La Firma' to Be the Next Latin Urban Music Star!
Finally, a singing competition with flow.
The Netflix series La Firma, which translates to The Signing, follows 12 international contestants as they compete to win a record deal with Neon16, founded by Tainy and Lex Borrero, who just happen to be judges on the show.
Lex and Tainy are joined by reggaeton artists Rauw Alejandro, Yandel, and Nicki Nicole, as they look for the next Latin urban music star —and the participants are seriously impressive.
Keep reading for a look at the aspiring artists, plus how to follow them on Instagram!
Wanda Original
Originally from Argentina, Wanda Original, 23, has been writing music for over a decade, but opened up about her struggles being a female artist in the South American country. However, she is not letting that get in the way of her dreams — and impressed the judges instantly during her first performance.
Instagram: @wanda.original
Nashy-Nashai
Also from Argentina, Nashy-Nashai's music is dedicated to her mom, who gave up her career as a professional dancer, to raise her and her brother.
Instagram: @nashy_nashai
Mosmo
The 23-year-old is from Hermosillo, Mexico, but moved to Mexico City to pursue his music career. However, the norteño music of his hometown definitely influences his songs on the show. Mosmo does not have a public Instagram account at the moment, but you can follow him on TikTok.
TikTok: @carlosmosmo
Mila
From Bogotá, Colombia, Mila, 25, brings her unique flow to the competition. Mila has been singing since 14 years old when she would share covers on social media, and she opened up about dealing with online trolls from a young age.
Instagram: @milaposadaa
Rmand
All the way from Santo Domingo, República Dominica, Rmand credits his grandfather for encouraging his musical talent. The 19-year-old is determined to win the competition for his family.
Instagram: @rmand_
Nati Boulier
Nati Boulier represents Colombia in the competition. Born in Medellín, the 26-year-old started as a wedding singer and now performs all over the world, and even sang backup for Karol G. However, she wants her opportunity to shine on her own on the stage.
Instagram: @natiboulier
Dreamboy
Before music, Dreamboy was focused on becoming a soccer player in Mexico City, Mexico, However, his dream was cut short due to an injury. After struggling with depression and addiction — and a cancer diagnosis — Dreamboy shifted his focus to music and has been sober for five years.
Instagram: @dangarciaoficial
Eydrey
One of a couple of Americans on the show, Eydrey lives between El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, or as she calls it "the frontera."
Known for her "sad reggaeton," Eydrey struggled with her stage presence during the competition, but her talent is undeniable.
Instagram: @eydreyyy
Diego Smith
A judges' favorite from his very first performance of his song "Profesora," Diego Smith is from Santiago, Chile. His catchy music and his hair made him stand out from the competition, but only time will tell if he is the last artist standing.
Instagram: @diegosmithl
Monique Hasbun
Born in Phoenix, Ariz., Monique is 24 years old and blends her Mexican, Salvadorian, and Middle Eastern roots in her music. However, she struggled to find her voice as an artist in the competition (and spoiler alert!) she was the first contestant to be eliminated. Luckily, you can follow her on Instagram for more updates!
Instagram: @monique_hasbun
Gigi Saldaña
When she is not singing and making music, Gigi, 25, works as a teacher in San Juan, Puerto Rico. However, she hopes her R&B-influenced reggaeton style will win the judges over and make music a full-time career.
Instagram: @gigi.saldanapr
Stefano Toller
The 24-year-old is from Lima, Perú, a country that is very underrepresented in urban music. Stefano hopes to change that on La Firma, and open doors for other Peruvian artists.
Instagram: @stefano_toller
Lex Borrero
Lex Borrero is the head judge of La Firma, and the co-founder of Neon16, a record label partnered with Interscope Records to find talent in Latin America.
Lex is also a TV producer and is the owner of the clothing label, CANVAS.
Tainy
One of the most successful music producers in reggaeton, Tainy has worked with the biggest names in Latin music including J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Daddy Yankee.
He is also the co-founder of Neon16 alongside Lex Borrero.
Instagram: @tainy
Rauw Alejandro
Known as the "King of Modern Reggaeton," Rauw Alejandro has made hit after hit including "Te Felicito," "Punto 40," and "Party." He also recently announced his engagement to Rosalïa.
Instagram: @rauwalejandro
Nicki Nicole
An Argentinian singer and rapper, Nicki Nicole blew up after the release of her song "Wapo Traketero" in 2019.
In 2021, she became the first Argentinian artist to perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Instagram: @nicki.nicole
Yandel
One half of the iconic reggaeton duo Wisin y Yandel, Yandel has been making music since the last '90s — and is more than qualified to judge this singing competition.
Instagram: @yandel