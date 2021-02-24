Among the many standout moments of the 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro awards was the Excellence Award that Wisin of Wisin y Yandel received to honor his contribution as one of the founding fathers of contemporary reggaeton.

To accept his achievement award, Wisin (real name: Juan Luis Morera Luna) brought along his longtime musical partner, Yandel (real name: Llandel Veguilla Malavé), the other half of one of reggaeton's most popular duos ever: Wisin y Yandel.

But considering the fact that Wisin received the honor alone, fans who grew up listening to the duo's hits were left wondering whether Wisin y Yandel are still a group today, and if not, why Wisin y Yandel split up.