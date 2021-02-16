Prince Royce and Wife Emeraude Toubia Are in It for the Long Haul

These days, the Dominican-American Bronx native credits his upbringing in New York with giving him the grit and drive necessary to succeed in the music industry.

From selling wireless plans at a Sprint store to performing on stages across the country, Prince Royce sure has come a long way.

Along with his upbringing, the "Rechazame" singer also depends on his wife to keep him grounded and to inspire his music making. The singer shocked fans when he got married in 2018, but with all that’s happened in the world since then, many fans are wondering if Prince Royce is still married .

Is Prince Royce still married?

Yes, Prince Royce is still happily married to his wife of over two years, Emeraude Toubia. Prince Royce first met the star of Freeform’s Shadowhunters all the way back in 2011, through a group of mutual friends. Although there was another beautiful woman Prince Royce was interested in at the time, it was Emeraude who ultimately caught his attention.

The couple quickly became serious and exclusive with one another, even appearing on the Latin Grammy red carpet together in November 2015, but they didn’t publicly announce that they were dating until April 2016. “As an artist, as a public figure, it is good to have your personal life, in everything … [but] for us it has always been very important to keep our private affairs,” the singer said in Spanish in an interview with Univision’s Sal y Pimienta.

Emeraude said in the same interview that while their relationship had received a lot of scrutiny, including fans questioning whether the whole thing was fake, she wasn’t concerned with the gossip. “In truth, what others think of everything ... I feel that it should not affect us as people. Everyone has to be happy with themselves and with the fact that they already have everything,” she said.

The bachata singer and Mexican-Lebanese actress made it official in November 2018 with a five-day fiesta in Mexico. The couple had a civil ceremony, followed the next day by a church wedding, and afterwards the celebrations became so raucous that they even forgot to cut the wedding cake (don’t worry, it was served the next day at the couple’s farewell brunch).

Since their wedding in Mexico, Prince Royce has expressed his desire to become a dad, although he made it clear that neither he nor Emeraude were in any rush. “Everybody's like, 'Where the baby's at?'” Royce said before explaining, “[It’s] definitely on my radar … I feel like, why not? I'd love to and I don't want to wait until I'm too old either. So let's see.”