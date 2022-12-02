'SNL' Star Marcello Hernández Talks TikTok Soccer Comedy Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Distractify: Can you talk about your partnership with McDonald's for their fútbol Tiktok comedy series?

Marcello Hernández: It's a huge campaign, it's an honor to be a part of it. I played soccer in college. And I've played since I [was] four years old. So soccer has always been a big part of my life. And, you know, obviously, who doesn't love McDonald's? Win or lose, you're asking your mom to take you to McDonald's after the game. And the "Want to Get McDonald's" campaign is just a huge campaign. It's in 75 countries. Obviously, this specific part of it is to highlight the way that Latinos interact with the game and the way that we are involved in soccer and fútbol and the love that we have for the game and the emotion that we bring to it.