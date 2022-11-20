On the heels of Samuel's death, Elite Season 6 starts off hinting at the possible death of another student, Iván Carvalho. In the first episode, viewers watch as Iván is hit by a car that flees the scene.

Fans of the Spanish Netflix series know no one is safe at Las Encinas. There was Marina in Season 1, Polo in Season 3 — and most recently, Samuel's murder by the school's former director Benjamín.