'Elite' Season 5 Recap — Who Hooks Up and Who Ends Up Dead? (SPOILERS)

Since the first season, there has always been a death looming over Las Encinas (Marina in Season 1, Polo in Season 3), and Season 5 was no different. It began right where Elite Season 4 left off — Guzmán killing Mencía's abuser, Armando, and Rebeka and Samuel helping him toss the body into the lake at the Club Del Lago.

Along with Armando's murder coming to light, a lot happened during the fifth season of Elite, so here is a recap to get you caught up before binging Season 6.