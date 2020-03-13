Who Kills [SPOILER] in 'Elite' Season 3?

Netflix’s Spanish-language YA series Elite is back with more teen-drama at the the prestigious Las Encinas private school. The show follows three working-class teens who receive scholarships to Las Encinas and the clashes that follow between them and their new upper-society classmates.

The show explores various issues teens face today, from differences in class and economic standing, to racial discrimination and LGBTQ+ issues.

Each season also centers around a horrifying crime that the students try to solve while pointing fingers at each other and being interrogated by the extremely inept and useless detectives assigned to the cases.