Meet Omar Ayuso, Rosalía's Imprisoned Boyfriend in "Juro Que"

The video for "Juro Que" presents a hyper-stylized version of a prison visit in which Rosalía, clad in her mob-wife best, professes her love and longing for convict boyfriend, played by Omar.

Rosalía sings about how she would pawn all of her possessions to get her boyfriend out of jail. If that fails, she croons, she'll just rob and bank and join him in jail. Talk about a ride or die!

As the locked-up lover, Omar doesn't do much other than look hot from across the glass, but we'll take what we can get.