Source: youtube

Meet Omar Ayuso, Rosalía's Imprisoned Boyfriend in "Juro Que"

With the new season of global sensation Élite dropping on Netflix, Omar Ayuso is seeing a meteoric rise to fame this year. And now he's also been featured in Spanish singer Rosalía's new music video for "Juro Que."

Thanks in large part to the Spanish snow Élite, the 19-year-old Madrid native now has fans all over the world. Some are even famous themselves, like Frank Ocean and Ricky Martin.