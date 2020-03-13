We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty

So, Which 'Élite' Villain Is Responsible for Polo's Death? (SPOILERS!)

Élite plunges us into the strange, deeply corrupted world of a private school named Las Encinas. Here, parties blur into lessons and vice versa, admirers gladly volunteer to bury murder weapons, and schoolmates flee all the way to Switzerland, just to avoid the wrath of someone's dad. 

Season 1 of the Netflix series revolved around the grisly murder of Marina (María Pedraza), while Season 2 charted the aftermath of Samu's disappearance. Season 3 zooms in on Polo's death. So, who killed him

So, who killed Polo? Season 3 of Netflix's 'Élite' focuses on his murder.

As Season 1 of the teen drama revealed, it was the dreamboat who snuck up on the unsuspecting Marina, taking her life with the biggest trophy he could get his hands on.