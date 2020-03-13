So, Which 'Élite' Villain Is Responsible for Polo's Death? (SPOILERS!)

Élite plunges us into the strange, deeply corrupted world of a private school named Las Encinas. Here, parties blur into lessons and vice versa, admirers gladly volunteer to bury murder weapons, and schoolmates flee all the way to Switzerland, just to avoid the wrath of someone's dad.

Season 1 of the Netflix series revolved around the grisly murder of Marina (María Pedraza), while Season 2 charted the aftermath of Samu's disappearance. Season 3 zooms in on Polo's death. So, who killed him?