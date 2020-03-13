We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
elite-1584123190890.jpg
Source: Netflix

If 'Elite' Gets Renewed for Season 4, It Will Likely Feature an Entirely New Cast

By

Since Gossip Girl went off the air in 2012, there was a long lull for teen dramas that could fill the void left behind New York's most elite (and beautiful) Upper East Siders. When the Spanish Netflix original Elite dropped its first season in 2018, Gossip Girl fans rejoiced. 

Elite has the makings of every iconic teen show: romance, characters who have skin more perfect than any real high schooler could, class differences, deceit, and... murder.

Season 1 of the show focused on three teens, Nadia (Mina El Hammani), Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), and Christian (Miguel Herrán), who got a chance to attend the wealthy high school, Las Encinas, after their original school collapsed. 

While the three soon grow close to their much wealthier classmates, they realize that things are very complicated at Las Encinas, and that one of their own is a murderer. 