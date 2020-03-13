If 'Elite' Gets Renewed for Season 4, It Will Likely Feature an Entirely New Cast

Since Gossip Girl went off the air in 2012, there was a long lull for teen dramas that could fill the void left behind New York's most elite (and beautiful) Upper East Siders. When the Spanish Netflix original Elite dropped its first season in 2018, Gossip Girl fans rejoiced.

Elite has the makings of every iconic teen show: romance, characters who have skin more perfect than any real high schooler could, class differences, deceit, and... murder.