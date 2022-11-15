¡Qué Guay! We Already Know the Future of Netflix's 'Elite'

And all of these Elite series are only the tip of the iceberg for Netflix’s Spanish content. Spanish is one of the most commonly spoken languages in the world, so it makes sense that Netflix is branching out its foreign language content. Other upcoming Spanish series include Valeria’s third season and the return of the Sky High spinoff. Plus, two movies — La chica del nieve (The Snow Girl) and Feria: la luz más oscura (Feria: The Darkest Light) — are also coming soon.

Elite Season 1–5 are now available to stream on Netflix, with Season 6 dropping on Nov. 18.