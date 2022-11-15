¡Qué Guay! We Already Know the Future of Netflix's 'Elite'
Between its major cast of characters and intertwining plotlines, we don’t think we’ll ever have enough of Elite. The Netflix series may be in Spanish, but that doesn’t stop the whole world from engaging in the wild world of Las Encinas high school. Plus, Elite’s unique flash-forward technique gives the series a mystery element that we haven’t seen before in a teen drama context.
Since 2018, Elite has won us over season after season, even between all the character exits and entrances. Now, Season 6 releases on Nov. 18, and we’re already ready for Season 7! Although Season 6 deals with the aftermath of Armando’s death and the series of events that ensued, we already have news about a potential Season 7.
There will be a Season 7 of ‘Elite,’ as announced by Netflix.
On Oct. 26, 2022, Netflix announced ahead of the Elite Season 6 premiere that there will in fact be a Season 7. Not only that, but original Elite cast member Omar Ayuso, who played Omar Shanaa in Seasons 1–5, will return after skipping out on Season 6. Omar Shanaa goes against his dad’s wishes and falls for Ander, leading to a very dramatic Season 4 love triangle.
Now, Omar is back to stir things up. Omar is joining new cast members Mirela Balic, Gleb Abrosimov, Fernando Líndez, Alejandro Albarracín, Iván Mendes, and Maribel Verdú. Returning to the series will also be Nadia Al Saidi from How to Screw It All Up. Netflix revealed, “Production will begin in the coming weeks.” This means that Season 7 could come out as early as spring 2023.
However, until we watch Season 6, we’ll have no idea who else we can expect to see in Season 7, as we never know who will get hurt or who will die in Elite. At the very least, we can rely on Elite to stay alive as a series. Not only will it come back for Season 7, but Variety also announced that it will be back with a holiday-themed season, titled “Holidays Edition.”
And all of these Elite series are only the tip of the iceberg for Netflix’s Spanish content. Spanish is one of the most commonly spoken languages in the world, so it makes sense that Netflix is branching out its foreign language content. Other upcoming Spanish series include Valeria’s third season and the return of the Sky High spinoff. Plus, two movies — La chica del nieve (The Snow Girl) and Feria: la luz más oscura (Feria: The Darkest Light) — are also coming soon.
Elite Season 1–5 are now available to stream on Netflix, with Season 6 dropping on Nov. 18.