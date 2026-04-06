Savannah Guthrie Has Been Open Over the Years About Her Past Relationships She admitted that she "felt like a failure" after her 2009 split. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 6 2026, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Around two months after TODAY show co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing from her Arizona home, Savannah returned to work on-air. But her fight wasn't over in trying to find her mother and find out what happened, just like the questions from viewers about Savannah's personal life were far from over. Some have wondered about Savannah's family outside of Nancy and her siblings, and who she is married to.

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Others want to know if Savannah got a divorce at some point during her long career with NBC. While she has been pretty open with viewers over the years about her family and where she comes from in Arizona, Savannah's social media is mostly centered around her work on the TODAY show and, of course, Nancy's disappearance. However, she has thrown in some breadcrumbs here and there.

Source: Mega

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Did Savannah Guthrie get a divorce?

Savannah didn't get divorced in the months following Nancy's disappearance. She did, however, get divorced years before her mother disappeared, and she was forced to speak about the mystery and crimes involved in the incident. According to E! News, Savannah married her now ex-husband Mark Orchard in 2005, but they split up four years later in 2009.

In January 2026, Savannah spoke to Hoda Kotb about the divorce during the TODAY show Joy Rides segment. "I was in my thirties," she recalled during the interview with her co-star. "I felt old, but I now see that I was pretty young, and I was sad about it." She added that her marriage and divorce came as a time when she was starting out at NBC, where she was "trying really hard" to make her dreams come true.

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Savannah added, "And it made me have to really dig deep, and I felt like a failure." She admitted to Monica Lewinsky on her Reclaiming podcast that the period of time during and after her divorce was a dark period for her, though she didn't explain why she and Mark split up after just a few years of marriage.

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"It was horrible and sad and it broke my heart," she shared. "It took me years to recover. I'm not blaming anyone, but I don't really want to get into it." It wasn't until after the divorce that she married someone else, whom she had met at the end of her marriage to Mark, and moved on completely.

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Who is Savannah Guthrie married to now?

Per People, Savannah met her second husband, an executive by the name of Michael Feldman, in 2008 at his birthday party. They didn't start dating until Savannah was divorced. In 2014, the pair were married. And now, they share two children, Charley and Vale. Although Michael isn't in the public eye like Savannah, he has an impressive career in the corporate world.