FIFA President Awards First Ever Peace Prize to Donald Trump — Here’s Why Donald Trump was its first recipient. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 11 2025, 11:25 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Soccer is the world's largest sport, with approximately 3.5 billion fans across the globe. With $30 billion in revenue generated by the sport in 2025 alone. Recently, the sport's international governing body, FIFA, which helps to organize and facilitate international competition between teams from various countries, announced that it will be awarding a FIFA Peace Prize annually. But what is it?

Article continues below advertisement

What is a FIFA Peace Prize?

According to the sport's governing body, the peace prize is "to reward individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace." Moreover, the distinction is appended to those whose actions embody the spirit of "unit[ing] people across the world."

With events like the World Cup, various exhibition matches, intercontinental tournaments, and various leagues that scout top talent from across the entire planet, FIFA focuses on the global camaraderie these games embody. The association writes that this peace prize "will be presented to individuals who [...] have helped to unite people all over the world."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

The inaugural prize was presented on Dec. 5, 2025, by FIFA president Gianni Infantino in Washington, D.C., in the wake of the 26th World Cup's Final Draw. Its first-ever winner was U.S. President Donald Trump, who said, "The world is a safer place now" upon receiving the distinction.

Article continues below advertisement

When presenting the award to Trump, Infantino told the U.S. Commander in Chief: "This is your prize, this is your peace prize. There is also a beautiful medal for you that you can wear everywhere you want to go." Further in Trump's acceptance speech, Trump remarked that being given the distinction was "one of the great honors of [his] life."

In one of the most pathetic and humiliating moments in history, Trump just received the new inaugural FIFA Peace Prize.



They literally invented a “peace prize” to keep him happy after he didn’t receive the actual Nobel Peace Prize. Beyond parodypic.twitter.com/I1ahYRCz85 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 5, 2025 Source: X | @RpsAgainstTrump

Article continues below advertisement

He went on to highlight the actions his administration. "[We] saved millions and millions of lives — the Congo is an example, over 10 million people killed and it was heading for another 10 million very quickly. India and Pakistan, so many different wars we were able to end, in some cases just before they started," he told folks at the gallery procession.

After being snubbed by the Nobel Committee for the last decade, Trump just received the FIFA Peace Prize in front of an audience of a billion people.



Checkmate. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/73OiC2HOdc — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 5, 2025 Source: X | @_johnnymaga

Article continues below advertisement

The outlet also pointed to the war between Russia and Ukraine. The former nation's annexation of Crimea and providing support to separatists sparked a multi-year conflict that still hasn't stopped. Russia still occupies approximately 20 percent of Ukraine, and both sides have suffered massive casualties.

Unsurprisingly, the decision to honor Trump was met with the typical social media outcries and probably provided fodder for politically motivated bot accounts as well. One X post called FIFA's decision to hand the award over to Trump an "embarrassment."

Article continues below advertisement

BREAKING 🚨 FIFA President Gianni Infantino just stunned the World by giving Trump the 2025 Peace Prize for promoting PEACE worldwide 🙏



TRUMP DESERVES THIS ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EZSzWAccVt — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) December 5, 2025 Source: X | @MAGAVoice