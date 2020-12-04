'FIFA 21' Fans Are Ready for Icon Swaps, but When Are They Actually Coming?

When it comes to sports and video games, there are some major staples. Madden, Tony Hawk, and of course, FIFA. FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, is a football simulation video game, based on the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, that was released in October 2020. It also happens to be the 28th installment in the FIFA series!

While fans of the game have enjoyed playing, they were all on the lookout for the release of icon swaps to help up their gaming. So, when can these Icon Swaps be expected, and what exactly is an Icon Swap? Read on below to find out!

For those unfamiliar with what an Icon Swap is and how they work within the FIFA game, here is the breakdown. According to Gfinity Sports , Icon Swaps is actually a program that runs multiple times throughout the FIFA Ultimate Team calendar. This program allows game players the opportunity to earn tokens through gameplay objectives that can later be used to claim icons and pack rewards to help up their game.

When will the 'FIFA 21' Icon Swaps be released?

EA Sports confirmed earlier in the year that Icon Swaps would arrive in December 2020, and now that we’re nearing the end of 2020, gamers are wondering when they will actually appear. Current speculation indicates they could be arriving as early as Dec. 4.

Source: EA Sports

A popular FIFA gaming Twitter account speculated that the Icon Swaps could be released on December 7, 2020. “Icon Swaps may potentially drop on Friday, For this season there is 30 days left and on FIFA 20 EA gave us 28 Days to complete the first set of objectives for Icon Swaps 1, so potentially it could drop in a few days time”

They continued, “Monday [December 7] probably makes more sense with TOTGS on Friday, but it has to be soon as they need to give us a good amount of time to complete the objectives.”

Please release Icon Swaps today! 🤗 — maxbartnik (@maxbartnik) December 4, 2020

Other fans echoed this sentiment, wondering if the timing of the drop will be too late to complete any of the objectives before the season is up. “When’s #Icon Swaps, EA? It's gotta be soon as we need time to complete the objectives if they only last the season like last year, #FIFA21,” a Twitter user wrote.