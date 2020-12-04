'FIFA 21' Fans Are Ready for Icon Swaps, but When Are They Actually Coming?By Katie Garrity
When it comes to sports and video games, there are some major staples. Madden, Tony Hawk, and of course, FIFA. FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, is a football simulation video game, based on the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, that was released in October 2020. It also happens to be the 28th installment in the FIFA series!
While fans of the game have enjoyed playing, they were all on the lookout for the release of icon swaps to help up their gaming. So, when can these Icon Swaps be expected, and what exactly is an Icon Swap? Read on below to find out!
What are Icon Swaps?
For those unfamiliar with what an Icon Swap is and how they work within the FIFA game, here is the breakdown. According to Gfinity Sports, Icon Swaps is actually a program that runs multiple times throughout the FIFA Ultimate Team calendar. This program allows game players the opportunity to earn tokens through gameplay objectives that can later be used to claim icons and pack rewards to help up their game.
GfinitySports explains, “In short, this is how Icon Swaps work:
- Complete Player Token Objectives - These are gameplay related objectives completed typically throughout Division Rivals, Squad Battles as well as the newly introduced Live FUT Friendlies.
- Earn Player Tokens
- Redeem Player Tokens for Icons and other pack rewards through the SBC tab, fully available on the full Icon Swaps release.”
When will the 'FIFA 21' Icon Swaps be released?
EA Sports confirmed earlier in the year that Icon Swaps would arrive in December 2020, and now that we’re nearing the end of 2020, gamers are wondering when they will actually appear. Current speculation indicates they could be arriving as early as Dec. 4.
A popular FIFA gaming Twitter account speculated that the Icon Swaps could be released on December 7, 2020. “Icon Swaps may potentially drop on Friday, For this season there is 30 days left and on FIFA 20 EA gave us 28 Days to complete the first set of objectives for Icon Swaps 1, so potentially it could drop in a few days time”
They continued, “Monday [December 7] probably makes more sense with TOTGS on Friday, but it has to be soon as they need to give us a good amount of time to complete the objectives.”
Other fans echoed this sentiment, wondering if the timing of the drop will be too late to complete any of the objectives before the season is up. “When’s #Icon Swaps, EA? It's gotta be soon as we need time to complete the objectives if they only last the season like last year, #FIFA21,” a Twitter user wrote.
What can be expected from the 'FIFA 21' Icon Swaps?
Some FIFA game fans are speculating that a base icon pack for Icon Swaps will be dropped, as this is what EA Games did for their previous games. One Twitter user wrote, “Do you think EA will drop a base icon pack for icon swaps like they did with the Prime icon pack on FIFA20?”
GfinitySports predicts that the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Icon Swaps will include a good mix of “Icon and pack rewards, with an increased number of pack rewards.”
“This may mean that we see a slightly reduced selection of icons throughout the programs, however with Icon SBCs taking up the slack, we can still expect to see most icons available through either Swaps or SBCs,” they predicted.