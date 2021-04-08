This Is the Tragic Meaning Behind Demi Lovato's New Song, "Melon Cake"

If you've been watching Demi Lovato's docuseries , Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil , then you already know about the singer's tragic overdose, her miraculous recovery, and her history with drug abuse as well as her eating disorder. The latter was recently discussed in an episode: Demi shares a harrowing memory in which she would get a watermelon cake on her birthday (from her management team) instead of a real cake in order to encourage her to lose weight and/or stay slim.

This led her to write the song "Melon Cake" on her newest album, "Dancing With the Devil...The Art of Starting Over."

What does Demi Lovato's "Melon Cake" song mean?

Demi Lovato's new song "Melon Cake" was sadly inspired by all the times she was forced to eat watermelon instead of cake on her birthdays so she wouldn't gain weight. However, she now feels empowered to enjoy herself and eat whatever she wants — whether it's on her birthday, or a regular day. "And now I'm sayin' no more melon cakes on birthdays," Demi sings in the song. Her best friend, Scott Montgomery shares that she recently had three birthday cakes, and that this made Demi super happy.

"I watched her in real time realize that that was something she could do and it was really beautiful," Scott shared in the docuseries. Demi said, "That's the best part about my life today is that I'm in control of it. What I eat is my decision. What I don't eat is my decision. What I do is my decision and I'm really, really grateful of the team that I have today."

Demi has been pretty open about her eating disorder, as she's had an up-and-down relationship with her body — due to the pressures put on her to look a certain way. Last year, she admitted that, even though she had initially thought she was on a healthier path with her body (she shared that she had overcome her bulimia disorder), she was actually still suffering from body images issues.

“I thought the past few years was recovery from an eating disorder when it actually was just completely falling into it,” she told Ashley Graham on her podcast, Pretty Big Deal. She added, "And I just realized that maybe my symptoms weren’t as obvious as before, but it was definitely an eating issue.”

Demi explained to Ashley that she had developed an addiction to working out, saying, "There were times I lived at the gym. I’d eat a meal, go work out. And that’s not happiness to me. That’s not freedom.” Demi believes that her overdose was partly caused by this unhealthy attitude about her body.

“I was just running myself into the ground, and I honestly think that that’s kind of what led to everything happening over the past year. It was just me thinking I found recovery when I didn’t, and then living this kind of lie and trying to tell the world I was happy with myself when I really wasn’t," Demi said.