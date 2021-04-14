No, Miscreants Aren't What People Who Like 'Thunder Force' Are Called (SPOILERS)By Mustafa Gatollari
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Thunder Force.
Anytime dialogue is a little too obvious or overstated, it's a bit hard to stop yourself from rolling your eyes. That kind of stuff is expected in cheesy, straight-to-Redbox movies, or even old-school video game voice-acting. But it's a bit inexcusable whenever it comes to big-budget productions starring known celebrities. This is why a lot of people can't help but sigh when they learn what a Miscreant is in Thunder Force.
Miscreants are what the bad guys in 'Thunder Force' are called.
If you wanted to know what the definition of "miscreant" is, allow Google to enlighten you: "a person who behaves badly or in a way that breaks the law." It can also be used as an adjective to describe similar behavior, like being married to a "miscreant spouse."
It's like calling the bad guys in a movie just that — bad guy.
But it's not just any criminal in the flick that's referred to as a Miscreant but specific people who abuse their powers for evil.
How did the bad guys in 'Thunder Force' get their powers?
The film states: "A massive pulse of interstellar cosmic rays struck the Earth and its population." These rays gave a portion of the earth's populace extra-human abilities that they then abused in order to benefit themselves, which is why Octavia Spencer's character, Emily, develops a superhero serum in order to get good-hearted people powers so they can combat the Miscreants who are making the world their own.
What was the primary filming location for 'Thunder Force'?
If you were watching the movie and began noticing that certain backdrops looked familiar, then you've probably spent a significant amount of time in Atlanta, Ga., which is where the movie was shot. According to Georgia.org, there are significant filming incentives in the state:
"Georgia's Entertainment Industry Investment Act provides a 20 percent tax credit for companies that spend $500,000 or more on production and post-production in Georgia, either in a single production or on multiple projects."
Who are the main bad guys / Miscreants in 'Thunder Force'?
The biggest baddie is the hopeful Mayor of Chicago, aka William "The King" Stevens, who is played by Bobby Cannavale. Like Melissa McCarthy's Lydia, the King seems to possess super strength, as seen in their climactic final battle where they're proven to be evenly matched with one another. There's also Jerry the Crab, who is played by Jason Bateman, and he has the power of, well, having crab arms.
The Crab falls for Lydia and ultimately loses his claws after stopping the King from hitting the heroine, and it seems like his superpower is being a humanoid crab. Pom Klementieff's Laser, another Miscreant, can produce electricity bolts from her hands to attack her foes, and once the movie's over, she manages to escape, setting up a possible sequel.
The flick is currently streaming on Netflix and, as of this writing, is still the No. 1 most streamed flick in the U.S. on the platform. Have you checked it out? Or are you scared from even clicking on it from all the negative reviews?