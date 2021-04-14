No, Miscreants Aren't What People Who Like 'Thunder Force' Are Called (SPOILERS)

If you wanted to know what the definition of "miscreant" is, allow Google to enlighten you: "a person who behaves badly or in a way that breaks the law." It can also be used as an adjective to describe similar behavior, like being married to a "miscreant spouse."

It's like calling the bad guys in a movie just that — bad guy.

But it's not just any criminal in the flick that's referred to as a Miscreant but specific people who abuse their powers for evil.