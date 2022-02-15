Rebus Valentines Are Great for the Puzzle Lover in Your Life

Rebus Valentines Are Great for the Puzzle Lover in Your LifeBy Sara Belcher
Feb. 14 2022, Published 7:47 p.m. ET
One of the greatest and most wholesome parts of Valentine's Day is giving each other valentines. Even if you're not in a relationship, Valentine's Day has grown into more than just celebrating love between a romantic couple — it's also a great day to tell those who are important in your life just how much you love them.
As Valentine's Day has grown in popularity, there are so many valentine ideas out there to tailor your valentines specifically to those in your life. You can make them a card, send them a video or meme, or find some other creative way to tell them how special they are to you.
If you have a friend or significant other who really likes puzzles, consider giving them a rebus valentine this holiday. Here's what it is.
What is a rebus valentine? Give this to your friend who loves puzzles.
Rebus puzzles are a fun way to give a message to a special someone, whether that be a friend, a significant other, or a co-worker who just loves puzzles. You've probably seen rebus puzzles in other places, whether that be in advertisements or on TV.
A rebus puzzle uses symbols and other images to depict a message. For example, if you wanted to send an easy-to-decipher message saying, "I love you," you could draw the image of an eye, a heart, and the letter "u" on a piece of construction paper or cardstock.
These puzzles can range in difficulty, depending on the person you're giving the valentine to. If it's someone who really loves puzzles, then you can give them one with a longer message to decipher, whereas if you're giving it to a child, maybe stick with simpler images and messages until they get the hang of it.
If you're a teacher or work with small children, rebus puzzles are a great way to give your students a valentine while also encouraging them to think and use their brains.
If you're not a fan of arts and crafts, or aren't sure you can draw the images you want, you can find a rebus puzzle generator online — or you could even just send a text message using emojis!