Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Bookshelf Wealth Involves a Lot More Than What's on Your Bookshelf Bookshelf wealth is yet another design niche curated on TikTok, but what exactly makes a home follow the bookshelf wealth trend? Let's break it down. By Sara Belcher Jan. 18 2024, Published 6:53 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @houseofhive

Popular video sharing app TikTok is the origin for a myriad of niche trends and aesthetics, each a little more peculiar than the last. That said, it's also become a wonderful source of inspiration for those trying to find a new way to decorate their home, as there's truly no limit to the design choices shared on the app.

Article continues below advertisement

One of the more niche aesthetics beginning to show up on your For You page is bookshelf wealth. This niche design aesthetic includes much more planning and curating than what you'd do for an average bookshelf, but for those who love the look of a cozy home, this may be the right choice for you. Here's what exactly "bookshelf wealth" means.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Bookshelf wealth is all about that cozy, lived-in feeling.

When it comes to defining what "bookshelf wealth" really is, luxury design studio House of Hive Design Co (@houseofhive on TikTok) puts it best. "Bookshelf wealth is a whole home vibe. What separates [it] from other design styles is that these homes look cozy and lived in," House of Hive co-founder Kailee Blalock explains in a TikTok. "So obviously there's books. But the difference is that these aren't display books, these are books that have actually been curated and read."

Though some curated homes have books that are purchased solely for the aesthetic, bookshelf wealth is about displaying the books you've personally accumulated and loved. BookTokers are great at nailing this part of the look, as their shelves are often filled with books they've accumulated over their years of achieving Goodreads reading goals. But even if you're not a huge reader, Kailee explains that the aesthetic is much more than the number of books you have on your shelf.

Article continues below advertisement

"Art is of the upmost importance, but it's not displayed traditionally. It's hung in front of bookcases, displayed on the floor, literally overlapping each other, definitely not hung in a straight line, and is fully disregarding the bounds of the wall moulding," she continues. What that art looks like is entirely up to you, and this could be where you combine this aesthetic with other design choices you prefer.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, a home aesthetic is more than just books and artwork — the furniture is also a key feature, and mixing patterns, textures, and colors is essential to create that lived-in feel. "Bookshelf wealth has a major emphasis on cozy seating areas, especially niches below a window," Kailee said. "The mixing of patterns and colors is not only accepted, but it's a must."

@breana_reads #stitch with @House of Hive Design Co bookshelf wealth isnt cosplaying “i read a lot” its having the time to create a REAL lived in space of books you scutally *want* to read not just to take up space so it looks more aesthetic ♬ original sound - breana_reads

Article continues below advertisement

Not everyone loves the idea of bookshelf wealth.

As is the case with most trends, not everyone is on board with the popularization of "bookshelf wealth." "I think that we are so quick to, like, name something, whether it's eclectic grandpa or quiet luxury. And the new buzzword is now bookshelf wealth, when wealth is like really time," BookToker Breana (@breana_reads) said in a reply video.