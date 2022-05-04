Former 'Lucky Dog' Host Brandon McMillan Talks Current Projects After Leaving the Show (EXCLUSIVE)

It's been more than a year since celebrity dog trainer Brandon McMillan left behind Lucky Dog, citing differences in goals between himself and the show's creators. But just because he's not working on a dog-centered show doesn't mean he isn't still just as involved with the animals as he was then.

Among his busy schedule, Brandon took the time to talk exclusively with Distractify about what he's doing now post-Lucky Dog and what other projects are in his future.