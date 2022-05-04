Former 'Lucky Dog' Host Brandon McMillan Talks Current Projects After Leaving the Show (EXCLUSIVE)By Sara Belcher
May. 4 2022, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
It's been more than a year since celebrity dog trainer Brandon McMillan left behind Lucky Dog, citing differences in goals between himself and the show's creators. But just because he's not working on a dog-centered show doesn't mean he isn't still just as involved with the animals as he was then.
Among his busy schedule, Brandon took the time to talk exclusively with Distractify about what he's doing now post-Lucky Dog and what other projects are in his future.
Is Brandon McMillan going to be in another TV show?
Many months have passed since Brandon left Lucky Dog, but has he ever considered returning to the small screen? According to the dog trainer, he receives pitches about new shows on a regular basis — but none of them are what he's looking to do.
"If it's the right show, I would do it," he says. "Lucky Dog was born because it was what I was doing every day ... if it's the right show, and if it's the right idea, of course I'll do it."
However, he says, at this moment, there isn't anything that's caught his eye — and while he may have a few ideas of his own, it's not something he believes would get picked up by a network.
"My ideas are very raw, like tracking strays in the streets and going out to the deserts and spending a week finding a stray that's been out there for six to eight months," he says. "But right now it's not the network needs. It's not what the networks are looking for."
So what is Brandon McMillan doing now?
Brandon has had a lot on his plate the past few years, with his new book, The Story of Your Dog, his Masterclass on dog training, and joining Link's leadership team to help them create the Link Smart Pet Wearable.
This device can track your pet, provide tones and vibrations for reinforcement in training, and other monitoring tools so you can always be fully informed and up to date on your pet's whereabouts and health.
While you may not be able to see him on your local TV network anymore, you can still see his vision come to life on his YouTube channel where he's tracking stray dogs in the desert.
"Nowadays, I like to take on passion projects, which is why you see me post videos where I'm out in the streets of Los Angeles," he says. It may not be the most glamorous work, but it's what Brandon says he loves doing and has reconnected him with the beginnings of his career.
"I want to get back to the grit. I want to get back to the sweat and the blood and the tears. And that's what I built my career on," he says. "I built my career in the trenches of the shelters rescuing these dogs. I looked like I survived a car accident at the end of the day. I kind of missed that feeling."