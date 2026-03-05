Fans of Dr. Phil McGraw Want to Know What He's Doing Now The 'Dr. Phil' Show ran for 20 seasons before ending in 2023. By Niko Mann Published March 5 2026, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of former talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw want to know what he's doing now after he ended his talk show, Dr. Phil. The talk show featured real-life people whom Dr. Phil helped by using his expertise in psychology in an attempt to fix their problems. The program ended in 2023 after Dr. Phil decided to pursue prime-time television with another show, Dr. Phil Primetime.

"I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television," said Dr. Phil of ending his talk show, per CBS. "With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. I am compelled to engage with a broader audience because I have grave concerns for the American family, and I am determined to help restore a clarity of purpose as well as our core values." So, what's he doing now?



Here's what Dr. Phil is doing now — he's a MAGA supporter.

Dr. Phil reportedly spends his time as an unofficial member of the Trump Administration. According to NBC News, the former talk show host accompanied Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as they performed raids in Chicago. One man being detained by ICE said that he recognized Dr. Phil from his talk show.

Syracuse University professor Robert Thompson noted that the president and former reality TV star likes famous people in his corner. "He likes people who are good on TV, who have been on TV, who are celebrities, and who are willing to play with him," he said. "And 'Dr. Phil,' of course, has been on TV for a long time. I guess seeing 'Dr. Phil' pop up in the center of one of these major events in the first couple of weeks of operations it'd be surprising in any normal circumstances. But it's not surprising in the real circumstances of today."

MAGA lunatic Dr. Phil has lost his bankruptcy trial and is now forced to liquidate his trashy media company.



Good. 🤣 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 30, 2025

Does Dr. Phil still have a show?

Dr. Phil launched a media company, Merit Street Media, in 2024 in partnership with Trinity Broadcasting Group (TBN), but he filed for bankruptcy in 2025. A federal bankruptcy judge recently ordered him to liquidate the company to pay off its debts, per Fox4 News. He'd begun his prime time talk show, Dr. Phil Primetime, but one day before he filed for Merit Street Media's bankruptcy, Dr. Phil launched Envoy Media.

Bankruptcy Judge Scott Everett said that Dr. Phil showed a lack of "candor" in his bankruptcy filing. "Before bankruptcy, after wresting control of the company away from TBN, Phil McGraw decided to pull the plug on the financially distressed Merritt Street and move the business to a new company," he said. "The debtor fired nearly all its employees on the first day of the case and immediately sued Trinity. All that's left is litigation, and the sale of a media library, and not much else."

Why is Dr. Phil going on ice raids? Why is he asking people how they know him? I know him from the New York City rally where he decided to be a fascist traitor to his country. pic.twitter.com/PrS6wdrUu7 — MAGA Cult Slayer🦅🇺🇸 (@MAGACult2) October 27, 2025

"Candor to the court is critical," he said, adding that the "business was as dead as a doornail when the bankruptcy was filed," per The Hollywood Reporter.

America, we’ve got issues at our border. I went to the border to see the crisis firsthand and I learned it’s even worse than I had imagined. Tonight’s episode of Dr. Phil Primetime is part one of our border crisis special report. #drphil #bordercrisis #meritstreetmedia pic.twitter.com/n5mRZameSn — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) April 12, 2024