Dr. Phil Is Buddy Buddy with Multiple Epstein Associates, but Does He Appear in the Files? When you search Phil's name in the library, a pattern quickly emerges. By Ivy Griffith Published March 4 2026, 1:49 p.m. ET

In 2026, it seems like the disturbing revelations keep coming. Celebrities and politicians keep appearing in the Epstein files, shattering the perception that many have, and suggesting that the famous people we thought we knew are strangers after all. People from all walks of elite life are in the files, including doctors, lawyers, and even royals.

In recent years, Dr. Phil McGraw, famously known for the Dr. Phil Show, has been cozying up to President Donald Trump. Trump, whose associates are scattered throughout the files, along with the President himself. But is Dr. Phil in the Epstein files? Some have taken his political association as a signal of complicity, but it's important to know whether he even appears in the files at all before assigning guilt. Here's what we know.



Is Dr. Phil in the Epstein files?

When you search the Epstein library for "Dr. Phil" or "Phil McGraw" or a variation thereof, you receive several hits. However, all is not exactly as it seems. In one case, for instance, Jeffrey Epstein's email receives a daily Quora Digest roundup, and McGraw's name is mentioned as part of a story contained within the file.

In several other files, McGraw's name is mentioned in connection with a lawsuit filed against him by a former show producer. In these documents, his name is tagged as part of the phrase, "Leah Rothman v. Peteski Productions, Inc., CBS Studios, Inc., Dr. Phil McGraw, et al. (civil suit alleging false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress)." In 2017, the lawsuit was decided in favor of McGraw's company.

In one Epstein file mention, McGraw's name appears when someone denies being willing to have a "Dr. Phil" moment of vulnerability. Essentially, while his name does appear to ping multiple times in the library, it does not appear that he is being linked to any significant wrongdoing.

In recent years, some fans have felt betrayed by Dr. Phil's apparent embracing of Trump.

But despite apparently not featuring prominently in the Epstein files, Dr. Phil's popularity has waned in recent years. His association with Trump has led some fans to feel betrayed. After all, McGraw's years of seeming to care about people contrast sharply with the administration's cold and callous treatment of human beings.

In 2025, during the National Day of Prayer, McGraw got up to gush over Trump in a speech that some thought must have been written by AI because it was so fawning and unbelievable. McGraw said, "I’ve sat with President Trump with no cameras around, nobody listening, nobody watching, and I’m telling you, this is a man of deep faith, a man of deep conviction. And this is a man that wants this country to have a heart and have religion, and God bless America for giving us President Donald Trump" (excerpts via The Hill).

As a preening Trump looked on smugly, McGraw added, "When nobody’s listening, and nobody’s looking, this man cares about every single person in America, independent of race, color, creed, whatever. And it comes from the heart with him, and I’m proud to call him my president."

Dr. Phil: I have sat with President Trump with no cameras around, nobody watching, and I'm telling you: This is a man of deep faith, deep conviction.. pic.twitter.com/hwM7Tczn8y — Acyn (@Acyn) May 1, 2025 Source: X / @acyn

It was a stunning declaration of faith and subservience, shocking fans who had always believed McGraw was an advocate for the vulnerable. Nonetheless, it seems as though he has chosen a political side that doesn't necessarily align with many of his fans.