Did Donald Trump Spend Thanksgiving With Jeffrey Epstein in 2017? "Those emails prove literally nothing." By Niko Mann Published Nov. 24 2025, 2:37 p.m. ET

An email released by the House Oversight Committee suggests that Donald Trump spent Thanksgiving with Jeffrey Epstein back in 2017. The email was between Epstein and the founder of NEXT Model Management, Faith Kates, on Nov. 23, 2017.

According to USA Today, the two were discussing the holiday and where the billionaire would be spending it. Trump's name is seen in the exchange, and people want to know if he celebrated Thanksgiving with Epstein. Trump has said that he ended his relationship with the late billionaire years before he was set to go on trial in 2019 for sex trafficking underage girls.



Did Trump spend Thanksgiving with Epstein?

According to the email, Trump spent Thanksgiving with Epstein back in 2017, but did he? A copy of the exchange was shared by Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., on X with the caption, "Trump spent his first Thanksgiving after getting elected President with Jeffrey Epstein. 2017." After being asked where he was spending the holiday, Epstein replied "eva," likely a reference to his ex-girlfriend, Eva Andersson-Dubin. Kates asked Epstein, "Who else is down there?"

Epstein replied that David Fizel, "hanson," and Donald Trump would be there. According to Poynter, Trump was in West Palm Beach, Florida, for the holiday. However, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told PolitiFact, "Those emails prove literally nothing." Trump spent the morning of Thanksgiving speaking to the military and visiting the Coast Guard at the Lake Worth Inlet Station in Riviera Beach, Florida. The president also went to his golf club in West Palm Beach to play golf.

Trump spent his first Thanksgiving after getting elected President with Jeffrey Epstein. 2017. pic.twitter.com/1CU51k8yl4 — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) November 13, 2025 Source: X/@SeanCasten

Trump also held a luxurious dinner celebration at his club, Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by gold embellishments and crystal chandeliers, per CNN. The president reportedly feasted on turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, red snapper, snow crab, and mashed potatoes and gravy.

The POTUS also shared a tweet announcing his plans for the day. "Will be having meetings and working the phones from the Winter White House in Florida (Mar-a-Lago)," he wrote. "Stock Market hit new Record High yesterday — $5.5 trillion gain since E. Many companies coming back to the U.S. Military building up and getting very strong."

Will be having meetings and working the phones from the Winter White House in Florida (Mar-a-Lago). Stock Market hit new Record High yesterday - $5.5 trillion gain since E. Many companies coming back to the U.S. Military building up and getting very strong. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

Larry Visoski, an Epstein pilot, wrote an email on Nov. 20, 2017, that read, "Jeffrey, While Trump is in (Palm Beach International Airport), TSA only allows arrival and departures between 8 am and 5 pm for General Aviation. I made a resv for Nov 26th at 8 am to St Thomas."

"Passengers: You and [redacted]," the email continued. "I can make passenger changes up to 24 Hours before Departure, they also request if we are traveling with an animal., FYI, They also ask if Passengers are Male or Female, strange, they didn’t ask names." While Epstein was also in West Palm Beach during that time, the Miami Herald reports that there is no evidence that Trump met with Epstein over the holiday.