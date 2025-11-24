Donald Trump Might Like Zohran Mamdani So Much That He's Dressing Like Him Donald Trump appeared to be really interested in the next mayor of New York. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 24 2025, 11:56 a.m. ET Source: Mega

While some people never wanted to be popular in high school, anyone who did likely remembers being very aware of how the popular kids dressed. After all, part of being cool is looking cool. Now, it seems like Donald Trump might be doing something similar. A recent viral post suggests that, following his meeting with New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, Trump is now trying to dress like him.

The meeting between them seems to have been surprisingly friendly, and many have even joked that Trump seems to really like Mamdani. Here's what we know about whether he's actually dressing like him.

Source: Mega

Is Trump dressing like Zohran Mamdani?

So far, there's only be one instance in which it appears that Trump might have imitated a Mamdani look. The look in question is a dark maroon scarf underneath a black overcoat, and it's not an exact replica of what Mamdani did. Mamdani's look involved a maroon turtleneck over a navy suitcoat, but the effect of the two looks is undoubtedly very similar. What's more, the look is slightly unusual for the president, who doesn't often wear scarves.

On the whole, though, it seems unlikely that Trump intentionally copied Mamdani's look, even though it's not impossible. For one thing, the two looks aren't an exact match, and for another, there's only so many color combinations you can really rock when you're wearing formal attire. What these posts actually are, then, are jokes that refer back to how taken Trump seemed to be with Mamdani in the Oval Office.

President Trump seemed to really like Mamdani.

After meeting privately at the White House on Nov. 21, Trump and Mamdani held a joint press conference in which they seemed friendly, although Trump certainly seemed friendlier than Mamdani. "We agree on a lot more than I would have thought. I want him to do a great job, and we'll help him do a great job," Trump explained afterward, per CBS News.

🚨BREAKING: Trump COPIES Mamdani’s outfit.



Who wrote it BETTER? pic.twitter.com/n1HlmIz32G — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) November 23, 2025 Source: X/@SpenceerHakimian

This came after months of the two discussing one another publicly, with Trump accusing Mamdani of being a "communist" and Mamdani suggesting that he would "Trump-proof" the city. "I was appreciative of the tone and the fact that both of us were looking to have a productive meeting," Mamdani said on Nov. 23, suggesting that he felt like Trump came into the meeting with an open mind.

"I think what I appreciated about the conversation that I had with the president was that we were not shy about the places of disagreement, about the politics that has brought us to this moment. And we also wanted to focus on what it could look like to deliver on a shared analysis of an affordability crisis for New Yorkers," Mamdani added.