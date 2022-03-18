The Rainbow of Powders Used to Celebrate Holi Can Be Made Multiple Ways

The corn starch is ground and baked in the sun. Yellow is the most common color, but there are hundreds of colors to choose from. Every popular color of Holi powder can be produced in dozens of different shades. Each of them has a different meaning.

"Every color tells a story," said Manu Garg, a member of the family that owns the company. "Red stands for love. Blue is for royalty. Pink [is] for caring and yellow is for happiness."