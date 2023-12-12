Home > Life Goals > Food McDonald's Has Introduced a Secret Golden Nugget as Part of Its Latest Collab McDonald's new secret golden nuggets are super rare, but what does it mean to get one, and when did the fast food chain introduce them? By Joseph Allen Dec. 12 2023, Published 10:51 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@mandieboox3

Everyone likely remembers the toys they received in their Happy Meals growing up, and how important they sometimes seemed. Now, McDonald's has brought back an old campaign for the first time in 25 years so that adults can relive the feeling of seeing which toy they got with their meal.

McDonald's has reintroduced six collectible McNugget buddies, and they'll now be available in the new Kerwin Frost Box that was launched by the chain on Dec. 11, 2023. The McNugget buddies are all themed around Kerwin Frost, but there's also a secret seventh buddy that's almost impossible to find.

What is the McDonald's golden nugget?

In addition to the six collectible McNugget buddies that come with the box, there's also a seventh "Golden Legend" buddy that's extremely rare. This buddy has a face and is entirely gold, but is otherwise not based around the talk show host the way that the other six are. The buddy comes with a card that says “Golden like the arches, golden like the fries, golden like the edges on McDonald’s apple pie.”

It isn't clear how many of these "Golden Legend" buddies there are or how rare they might be, in large part because McDonald's has yet to acknowledge that they even exist. It seems possible, then, that this "Golden Legend" buddy is part of some second phase of the campaign. For now, a few McDonald's have gotten confused after receiving the buddy when he didn't even seem to be one of the options.

The Kerwin Frost collaboration is easy to get yourself.

If you're curious about the "Golden Legend" nugget or about any of the other buddies you can buy, getting one of the Kerwin Frost boxes is actually pretty easy, and they should be available at most McDonald's locations. The boxes come with a 10-piece Chicken McNugget or a Big Mac, along with fries and a drink, as well as one of seven options for a buddy.

Hey @McDonalds Quick question.. I ordered the #KerwinFrost happy meal to get the Nugget friends and I pulled this little guy right here. Who is he?#McNuggetLegend pic.twitter.com/KXIvR8Yaug — mx boops✨🖤🫧 (@mandieboox3) December 12, 2023

“Complete with mix-and-match outfits, the Buddies’ designs are inspired by Kerwin’s childhood experiences and belief that everyone should feel free to express themselves,” McDonald's explained of the campaign. In addition to the "Golden Legend," there are six other McNugget buddies to collect, and all of them have different designs and even unique names.